China issues statement on Sino-U.S. trade talks

Chinese and U.S. teams, led by Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, hold economic and trade consultations in Beijing, capital of China, from June 2-3. Liu is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and chief of the Chinese side of the China-U.S. comprehensive economic dialogue. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)