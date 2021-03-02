China issues report on U.S. human rights violations

The Covid deaths are not really a human rights violation.



It's not like people were ordered to congregate in areas to get infected.



The issue is really having elderly people (mostly those with no children to take care of them) concentrated in retirement homes/care facilities overseen by mainly low wage workers (who most likely live in dense urban areas which are susceptible to Covid spread) who then shuffled from center to center spreading things.



The elderly not in these places (who had family to take care of them) were far less likely to be a victim.