China issues report on U.S. human rights violations

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

Nov 17, 2013
The Covid deaths are not really a human rights violation.

It's not like people were ordered to congregate in areas to get infected.

The issue is really having elderly people (mostly those with no children to take care of them) concentrated in retirement homes/care facilities overseen by mainly low wage workers (who most likely live in dense urban areas which are susceptible to Covid spread) who then shuffled from center to center spreading things.

The elderly not in these places (who had family to take care of them) were far less likely to be a victim.
 
F

FairAndUnbiased

Nov 25, 2011
Hamartia Antidote said:
The Covid deaths are not really a human rights violation.

It's not like people were ordered to congregate in areas to get infected.

The issue is really having elderly people (mostly those with no children to take care of them) concentrated in retirement homes/care facilities overseen by mainly low wage workers (who most likely live in dense urban areas which are susceptible to Covid spread) who then shuffled from center to center spreading things.

The elderly not in these places (who had family to take care of them) were far less likely to be a victim.
Covid deaths are absolutely a human rights issue, being in violation of the US's own Declaration of Independence. Covid being poorly handled directly violates the rights of Americans to life (deaths due to the disease), liberty (long term forceful limitations on freedom) and pursuit of happiness (economic downturn due to poor handling of Covid).
 
