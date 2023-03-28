China issues report on U.S. human rights violations in 2022​

Source: Xinhua2023-03-28 10:01:15BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office on Tuesday issued the Report on Human Rights Violations in the United States in 2022.The year of 2022 witnessed a landmark setback for U.S. human rights, the report said.In the United States, a country labeling itself a "human rights defender," chronic diseases such as money politics, racial discrimination, gun and police violence, as well as wealth polarization are rampant, it added.Human rights legislation and justice have seen an extreme retrogression, further undermining the basic rights and freedoms of the American people, the report said. ■