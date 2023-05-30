China issued over 60,000 visas to Indians since January 2023​

beijingwalker
China issued over 60,000 visas to Indians since January 2023ET OnlineLast Updated: May 30, 2023, 03:53 PM IST
Wang Xiaojian tweeted, "In the first 5 months of this year, the Chinese Embassy and Consulates General have issued over 60000 visas to Indian people travelling to China for purposes of business, study, tourist, work, family reunion etc. Welcome to China."
"In the first 5 months of this year, the Chinese Embassy and Consulates General have issued over 60000 visas to Indian people traveling to China for purposes of business, study, tourist, work, family reunion etc. Welcome to China," Chinese Embassy in India spokesperson Wang Xiaojian, tweeted.
Earlier in March, China announced that it will allow foreign tourists into the country, including from India for the first time in three years. In a notification issued on March 14, the Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in India said that it will resume issuing various types of Chinese visas.
In a notification, the Chinese Embassy in India said that Chinese visas that were issued before March 28, 2020 and remains within valid period will be reactivated.
It further said, "The Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in India will resume issuing various types of Chinese visas. For more details, please check the updated Notice on the Requirements for Chinese Visa Application."
