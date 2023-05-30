What's new

China issued over 60,000 visas to Indians since January 2023

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
59,036
-57
99,171
Country
China
Location
China

China issued over 60,000 visas to Indians since January 2023​

ET OnlineLast Updated: May 30, 2023, 03:53 PM IST

Wang Xiaojian tweeted, "In the first 5 months of this year, the Chinese Embassy and Consulates General have issued over 60000 visas to Indian people travelling to China for purposes of business, study, tourist, work, family reunion etc. Welcome to China."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1663452044898828288

"In the first 5 months of this year, the Chinese Embassy and Consulates General have issued over 60000 visas to Indian people traveling to China for purposes of business, study, tourist, work, family reunion etc. Welcome to China," Chinese Embassy in India spokesperson Wang Xiaojian, tweeted.

Earlier in March, China announced that it will allow foreign tourists into the country, including from India for the first time in three years. In a notification issued on March 14, the Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in India said that it will resume issuing various types of Chinese visas.

In a notification, the Chinese Embassy in India said that Chinese visas that were issued before March 28, 2020 and remains within valid period will be reactivated.

It further said, "The Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in India will resume issuing various types of Chinese visas. For more details, please check the updated Notice on the Requirements for Chinese Visa Application."

economictimes.indiatimes.com

China issued over 60,000 visas to Indians since January 2023

Wang Xiaojian tweeted, "In the first 5 months of this year, the Chinese Embassy and Consulates General have issued over 60000 visas to Indian people travelling to China for purposes of business, study, tourist, work, family reunion etc. Welcome to China."
economictimes.indiatimes.com economictimes.indiatimes.com
 
E

etylo

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 9, 2021
3,729
-23
2,719
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
In general, China should not allow Indians to work there and study in Chinese universities since Indians consider Chinese and China their sworn enemies. Chinese companies are being balckmailed, reporters discriminated and apps banned in India. China shouldn't be that nice to India and Indians.
 
Last edited:
PradoTLC

PradoTLC

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 17, 2007
7,285
-3
7,915
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
beijingwalker said:

China issued over 60,000 visas to Indians since January 2023​

ET OnlineLast Updated: May 30, 2023, 03:53 PM IST

Wang Xiaojian tweeted, "In the first 5 months of this year, the Chinese Embassy and Consulates General have issued over 60000 visas to Indian people travelling to China for purposes of business, study, tourist, work, family reunion etc. Welcome to China."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1663452044898828288

"In the first 5 months of this year, the Chinese Embassy and Consulates General have issued over 60000 visas to Indian people traveling to China for purposes of business, study, tourist, work, family reunion etc. Welcome to China," Chinese Embassy in India spokesperson Wang Xiaojian, tweeted.

Earlier in March, China announced that it will allow foreign tourists into the country, including from India for the first time in three years. In a notification issued on March 14, the Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in India said that it will resume issuing various types of Chinese visas.

In a notification, the Chinese Embassy in India said that Chinese visas that were issued before March 28, 2020 and remains within valid period will be reactivated.

It further said, "The Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in India will resume issuing various types of Chinese visas. For more details, please check the updated Notice on the Requirements for Chinese Visa Application."

economictimes.indiatimes.com

China issued over 60,000 visas to Indians since January 2023

Wang Xiaojian tweeted, "In the first 5 months of this year, the Chinese Embassy and Consulates General have issued over 60000 visas to Indian people travelling to China for purposes of business, study, tourist, work, family reunion etc. Welcome to China."
economictimes.indiatimes.com economictimes.indiatimes.com
Click to expand...



cool.. an eye opener for them
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Get Ya Wig Split
US Sets Target of Issuing 1 Million Visas to Indians in 2023 - Senior US official
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
Viet
Viet
B
Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities
Replies
0
Views
244
Black_cats
B
khansaheeb
Delhi wants better ties with Islamabad: Indian envoy
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
103
Views
3K
H_B
H
B
Saudi Arabia arrests ex-officials of its Dhaka embassy, Bangladeshis over visa scam
Replies
0
Views
292
Black_cats
B
INDIAPOSITIVE
Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi to take action over allegations of inappropriate behaviour by an Indian staffer
2
Replies
21
Views
1K
Faceless
F

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom