Two years ago during Doklam Chinese were warning us day and night.



At that time I had written this post. It is relevant now also. Just change Dokhlam to Ladakh



Ministry of Warning daily schedule



9 AM - Warning to India on Doklam

10 AM - Warning to US on SCS

11 AM - Warning to SCS states

12 PM - Warning to Japan

1 PM - Lunch

2 PM - Warning to India- Japan over trade corridor

3 PM - Warning to Mongolia

4 PM - Warning to Pakistan against any misadventures of their "assets" in CPEC

5 PM - Warning to African Countries, Sri Lanka, Myanmar etc to pay their debts

