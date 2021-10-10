China, Isolated From the World, Is Now the Last Major Country Still Pursuing a ‘Zero COVID’ Strategy

Delta variant is highly deadly virus. It is very irresponsible to allow the virus to coexist with people. I believe the west countries wanted to adopt zero covid strategy too. But their social structure and ideology are far inferior than China, it's an impossible task for them. But nothing can defeat their propaganda, not even the virus. The only winner becomes "isolated from the world".



People show their real color when they are in crisis. Same for countries. China is the real human right oriented country. West freedom is micro freedom. Personal freedom. China's freedom is macro freedom. Society freedom. People may sacrifice some of personal freedom but as a whole gain biggest freedom.