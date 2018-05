If that's the case then Trump is seriously out of luck.



The chance of North Korea voluntarily disarming their nuclear weapons is about the same as the chance of the P5 voluntarily disarming their nuclear weapons, as they all agreed to when they signed the NPT.



Technically China is committed to nuclear disarmament as well, so is the USA and Russia. But guess what? Not a single one is going to disarm.



He won't get much luck with the Iran sanctions either, CNPC is already stepping up operations in Iran. And the European Union is enacting a new law that will punish any European company that complies with US sanctions on Iran.



It's going to be a hot summer for Trumpland.

