China is winning the digital currency race. Can it unseat the dollar?

From someone who's spent over 20 years in global import / export the reality is the worlds business is all done in USD, sure there might be the odd case which is done in other however Its negotiated in USD prices, contracts are in USD and the transactions are in USD. Even if some tiny XYZ country is going to transact in USD with some other tiny XYZ country.. their own xyz currencies rarely enter the books. Crypto is probably the first serious challenge to this but even that is a very long way to go.