The URL links to a news article in Korean about a speech given by top Chinese military strategist Dai Xu. He is like the Chinese version of Bolton (was it John?.. anyways..).This is the original article : https://news.joins.com/article/23828567 I have taken the liberty to translate it to English, I am not native so please excuse any mistakes..Might be a bit long but I think it was a very interesting read.Here we go.China has been under unprecedented levels of attack on all sides by the US, giving rise to a sense of poignant regret that China has been misunderstanding the US. A speech regarding this issue given by Professor Dai Xu from China’s National Defense University has recently been gaining much attention from Chinese media.Dai Xu is one of China’s most representative military hawk’s; he was chosen as one of the most influential figures in 2010 and is also widely known for being“one of Henan’s (Xu’s hometown) top three brains”.While the United States is reviewing a travel ban on all CCP members and their family members to the US, Dai Xu’s speech on “four things that China overlooked and ten new perceptions about the United States” has been a popular topic among the Chinese.The first thing Dai Xu claims that China has overlooked about the US is that China didn’t realize that America had so much resentment against them. According to Xu, President Donald Trump has not even a speck of goodwill for China and although he has been calling them a series of names including “trade terrorist”, “invader of the global economy”, “cheaters”, “thieves”, “rule breakers”, to the Chinese, America’s grudge feels like a punch out of the blue. While America says it will not idly stand by and ignore all of China’s evildoings, Xu adds that America is using all its resources to “demonize” China.The second is that China did not know America’s tactics would be so ‘brutal’. Dai Xu said that China’s top government officials and professionals, himself included, did not expect an all-out attack from the US, without any wiggle room to even take a breath. US-China relations have been woven tightly over a long period of time which is why China thought that unless the US was out of their mind, it would not impose 20 billion tariffs on Chinese goods. However, America’s strong measures have taken China by surprise, highly exceeding its expectations.The third is that while China is being beaten down by the US, not a single country has neither stood up at their defense nor even expressed a drop of sympathy. While numerous countries are against America’s trade measures, none of them have spoken out against the US or stood next to China, the greatest victim of the trade war. Xu said that although China has been assisting many countries around the world and these countries have benefited much from China, none of them have stood up for them when most needed.The fourth is that to fight China, America has built a unified front. Republicans and Democrats disagree over any and every issue except on that of measures and policies on China; on these they are completely united. What is most surprising, Xu says, is that no member of the US Congress has spoken in favor of China and because of these four issues, it is time for China to see the US from a different perspective.10 new perspectives about the US according to Dai XuFirst, China must realize that the US is a ‘real tiger’ that devours, not a ‘paper tiger’. American politicians are neither gentlemen nor philanthropists but workers who are devoted and prepared to do anything for their nation and its voters.Second, China must not assume that the US will continue making mistakes. The US is a country that will turn its national strategy around 180 degrees if it deems its strategy to be wrong. The US can change masks quicker than you turn a page in a book.Third, The US puts profit before ideology and value. When making money from the Americans, China must be careful and quickly catch onto changes to their facial expressions. Make sure that the money is flowing both ways and not unilaterally toward China.Fourth, never say “we are number one”, “we are better” before the US. Even if the thought crosses your mind, take it as a sign to take a step down and be more modest.Fifth, the US is indifferent about committing crimes against others. Although the US has many allies, it will not go as far as to sacrifice its core interests just to maintain the alliance friendly.Sixth, must admit that the US is the world’s “big boss”. Although it is difficult to accept, it is the reality. The US controls vast amounts of resources, much greater than those China does. The best possible scenario for China is to digest and absorb US technology. And even after absorbing American technology, China must not go around blabbering that it is their “innovation”.Seventh, do not mention “sharing information” in front of the US. Intellectual property is very important in the US. If you ask to share this technology you will be stamped as a “thief”.Eighth, the US is a master strategist. Things will become very difficult once you become an enemy of the US. America’s war against terrorism shows us that the US can and will pool all its resources together, follow you to the very end of the earth and then kill you.Ninth, do not hope that the US elections will change the US’ national strategy. The “Make America Great Again” strategy will not change even if the president does.Tenth, do not be naïve and think you will be able to fight the US until the end. Every action made by the US has a butterfly effect. The US has many allies and many partnerships around the globe. If the US imposes a 30 billion dollar tariff on China, this will have a ripple effect and blow up into 60 billion, even 90 billion dollars’ worth of effects.This is the reason why the US is so strong. Dai Xu says, if China wants to take on the US, it must approach with reason and not rage, wisely and courageously.