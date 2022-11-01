What's new

China is the world's largest economy in GDP Nominal not just GDP PPP

VCheng said:
Only an idiot would believe otherwise, right? :D
Well, a lot of people believe a lot of things, it's about how you present with the "Fact"

Fact is, my household income had already exceed every country per capita, so I can say my household GDP is the biggest in the world per capita. But then Bill Gate or Elon Musk would probably disagree. lol
 
jhungary said:
Well, a lot of people believe a lot of things, it's about how you present with the "Fact"

Fact is, my household income had already exceed every country per capita, so I can say my household GDP is the biggest in the world per capita. But then Bill Gate or Elon Musk would probably disagree. lol
But sometimes it is more entertaining to let people expose themselves by what they wish to believe. :D
 

