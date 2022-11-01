China is the world's largest economy in GDP Nominal not just GDP PPP or Not yet? Or in a Couple of Years?

Not the largest GDP nominally, China is only second in GDP nominal. China is first in GDP adjusted by PPP.



Adjusted GDP is more accurate but also dynamic as in PPP changes a lot every few years and it is not inconceivable for the US to have growing PPP as other economic factors change for them (but in those cases their GDP nominal would experience forces that act towards contracting it).



I think what you heard is adjusted. There are several other adjusted forms of measurements (not only adjusted for PPP) which also put China ahead of the US but again those measurements are far more dynamic than nominal measurement which has its place also.



The fact is that all measurements are simply good indicators rather than black and white "evidence" for who's got the "larger" economy.



The best usual indicator is GDP per capita adjusted for PPP. US is far ahead. China still has a lot more work to do and also room for growth. This general measurement is dependent on how productive each individual can be. It is a tricky one to understand honestly and people who claim they do, unless they are phds, they do not genuinely understand it. It isn't quite as simplistic as most minds here are.



Another tricky thing is how nations account for GDP. China genuinely under reports GDP. NAFO trolls and Indian morons on this forum will deny this and claim the opposite but who cares. Reality >> delusions and propaganda. Why and how does China under report GDP? TLDR, China does NOT account for entire chunks of "industries" whereas the US counts literally everything. Both economies are heavily indebted but China is a major US creditor in t he form of buying treasuries, holding some influence over US debt cycles long and short too due to exposure and dependency. This is done tactically to not attract maximum repercussions and make China seem less of a threat than it actually is. It is done strategically so that surpassing can be done more comfortably at a greater margin once it is appreciated by adversarial elites. Whatever difference is given is that much difference in room for appreciating the reality by adversaries i.e. it is always advantageous to pretend to be further behind, weaker and smaller than you are when you are in second place. It is extremely unwise to do the opposite of this. China has been selectively showing strength only where it is strategically important to do so for various diplomatic, political, and potentially military confrontation reasons. These are calculated moves/leaks and "admissions" of strength e.g. wrt certain industries and technologies such as telecommunications and energy storage.



Anyway long story short, China is on productivity performance only roughly 1/3 to 1/2 of US per capita. Adjust for population demographic where a lot of China's citizens are now elderly and retirement age, it is still around 1/2 to 3/4 of US per capita adjusted for PPP. And yet it has education (improving still), industry, and involvement in the wealth production forms (from education to industry chain) at a very dedicated and deep level already but will be better still and catch up to western levels (even higher than China's esp on per capita basis). Once these foundation metrics are closer to highest western levels (for example countries like Spain and Greenland would be lesser than US or France), then it's nominal economic size by then would have surpassed US by some margin and adjusted economic size would be more than twice the US. Essentially 1.4 billion people with 600M in retirement age in 30 years would be roughly 800M total population compared with US (by then) 400M and all basis points roughly equal, it is commensurate that China's adjusted economic size is twice of US and nominal would be more than 1x with US difference here being the difference accounted for by US monetary policies and financial structures and its balancing end (20 year LT debt cycles and consequences of running a 50 trillion total economy with only 3 trillion as real money the rest are borrowed/printed/ether money relying on USD as global reserve and US exporting inflation to rest of world). But by then, China's PPP would also reduce.