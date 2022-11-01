What's new

China is the world's largest economy in GDP Nominal not just GDP PPP or Not yet? Or in a Couple of Years?

jhungary

jhungary

VCheng said:
Only an idiot would believe otherwise, right? :D
Well, a lot of people believe a lot of things, it's about how you present with the "Fact"

Fact is, my household income had already exceed every country per capita, so I can say my household GDP is the biggest in the world per capita. But then Bill Gate or Elon Musk would probably disagree. lol
 
VCheng

VCheng

jhungary said:
Well, a lot of people believe a lot of things, it's about how you present with the "Fact"

Fact is, my household income had already exceed every country per capita, so I can say my household GDP is the biggest in the world per capita. But then Bill Gate or Elon Musk would probably disagree. lol
But sometimes it is more entertaining to let people expose themselves by what they wish to believe. :D
 
Menthol

Menthol

MultaniGuy said:
@beijingwalker
@Beast


Are there any articles which say that China is the largest economy in GDP Nominal terms.

This is what I heard that China is now the world's largest economy.

Only an idiot would want to be an American.
Yes, you didn't hear it wrong.

China is the world's largest economy by PPP term.

China is not American, China is one of the world's oldest civilizations in the world, and they are proud of it.
 
MultaniGuy

MultaniGuy

VCheng said:
Only an idiot would believe otherwise, right? :D
Why don't you tell this idiot imperial soldier what a great "honour" it is to be an American?
With his limbs severed?
1667349958544.png


And their culture of girlfriends/prostitutes.

Then I met some intellectuals from Indonesia, Pakistan, Russia, India, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, Morocco, Canada, and Brazil saying why should we care about USA?

It is not my country, therefore we don't care about it.

And also from Japan.

@beijingwalker
@Beast
 
Menthol

Menthol

MultaniGuy said:
@beijingwalker
@Beast


Are there any articles which say that China is the largest economy in GDP Nominal terms.

This is what I heard that China is now the world's largest economy.

Only an idiot would want to be an American.
@MultaniGuy

From where have you heard China is the world's largest economy by nominal?

Hahaha

Can you show me the article of it, posted in this forum?

I'm extremely curious about it.
 
MultaniGuy

MultaniGuy

Menthol said:
@MultaniGuy

From where have you heard China is the world's largest economy by nominal?

Hahaha

Can you show me the article of it, posted in this forum?

I'm extremely curious about it.
This is what I heard, but I am waiting to see some authentic articles about it.

Menthol said:
@MultaniGuy

From where have you heard China is the world's largest economy by nominal?

Hahaha

Can you show me the article of it, posted in this forum?

I'm extremely curious about it.
I said that is WHAT I HEARD. I am waiting to see a news agency reporting on it.

China already is the largest economy or will be in the next few/couple of years.
 
MultaniGuy

MultaniGuy

MultaniGuy said:
This is what I heard, but I am waiting to see some authentic articles about it.


I said that is WHAT I HEARD. I am waiting to see a news agency reporting on it.

China already is the largest economy or will be in the next few/couple of years.
BEIJING — China is set to overtake the United States as the world’s largest economy a few years earlier than anticipated due to the coronavirus pandemic, analysts said.
The U.S. reported last week that gross domestic product in 2020 contracted by 2.3% to $20.93 trillion in current-dollar terms, based on a preliminary government estimate.

In contrast, China said its GDP expanded by 2.3% last year to 101.6 trillion yuan. That’s about $14.7 trillion, based on an average exchange rate of 6.9 yuan per U.S. dollar, according to Wind Information data.

That puts China’s economy at only $6.2 trillion behind the U.S., down from $7.1 trillion in 2019.
“This (divergence in growth) is consistent with our view that the pandemic has been a much larger blow to the US economy than China’s economy,” Rob Subbaraman of Nomura said in an email Friday. “We believe that on reasonable growth projections the size of China’s economy in USD terms will overtake the US in 2028.”
If the Chinese currency strengthens further to around 6 yuan per U.S. dollar, China could surpass the U.S. two years earlier than anticipated — in 2026, Subbaraman said.
The yuan began strengthening against the U.S. dollar in the last six months to levels not seen in more than two years.

Covid hits the U.S. the hardest​

Covid-19 first emerged in late 2019 in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
In an effort to control the virus, authorities shut down more than half of China’s economy in February 2020 and urban unemployment hit a record high of 6.2% that month. GDP contracted by 6.8% in the first quarter.
The outbreak stalled domestically after several weeks, and the economy returned to growth in the second quarter.
Meanwhile, the coronavirus spread widely overseas and became a global pandemic, hitting the U.S. the worst. The U.S. has the most number of Covid-19 deaths and infections in the world.
The U.S. unemployment rate surged above 14% in April and remained above 10% for three more months.

“The latest GDP data shows that China’s recovery enjoyed strong momentum towards the end of 2020, due to its ability to contain the pandemic,” Tai Hui, chief Asia market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, said in an email Friday. He expects it will take another eight to 10 years for China’s GDP to catch up to that of the U.S.
He said new government restrictions following pockets of coronavirus cases in China in the last several weeks will likely give mixed signals on first quarter growth, while the U.S. will benefit from government support passed late last year.
But Tai added that GDP is “just a convenient comparison” and that when making decisions, investors should also consider differences in economic structure, income, development and competitive edge.

China’s trade surplus with U.S. rises​

For economists concerned about the sustainability of long-term growth, much of China’s recovery last year came from traditional industries such as manufacturing, rather than increased domestic consumption.
As overseas demand for face masks and other medical protective gear soared, China’s exports rose 3.6% in U.S. dollar-terms in 2020, while imports fell by 1.1% in the same period.
China’s closely watched trade surplus with the U.S. rose to $317 billion in 2020, up from $296 billion a year earlier, even though the two countries signed a trade agreement in January last year in an effort to reduce that surplus.
On the other hand, China’s domestic consumption didn’t recover as quickly as the rest of the economy.
Retail sales fell 3.9% in 2020, while those in the U.S. rose by 0.6%.

Bruce Pang, head of macro and strategy research at China Renaissance, expects the coronavirus will allow China to overtake the U.S. three to five years earlier than previously expected.
But he said the “real milestone” will be when China can overtake the U.S. in terms of GDP per capita.
With about four times the number of people as the U.S., China’s per capita GDP rose to around $11,000 in 2020, while that of the U.S. was more than five times greater at $63,200.
www.cnbc.com

New chart shows China could overtake the U.S. as the world's largest economy earlier than expected

The coronavirus pandemic may have affected the U.S. economy more than the Chinese economy, analysts said.
www.cnbc.com www.cnbc.com


There is this article which says China will overtake USA as world's largest economy earlier than expected. This was an article from 2021.
@beijingwalker
@Beast
 
B

Beast

MultaniGuy said:
BEIJING — China is set to overtake the United States as the world's largest economy a few years earlier than anticipated due to the coronavirus pandemic, analysts said.
The U.S. reported last week that gross domestic product in 2020 contracted by 2.3% to $20.93 trillion in current-dollar terms, based on a preliminary government estimate.

In contrast, China said its GDP expanded by 2.3% last year to 101.6 trillion yuan. That's about $14.7 trillion, based on an average exchange rate of 6.9 yuan per U.S. dollar, according to Wind Information data.

That puts China's economy at only $6.2 trillion behind the U.S., down from $7.1 trillion in 2019.
"This (divergence in growth) is consistent with our view that the pandemic has been a much larger blow to the US economy than China's economy," Rob Subbaraman of Nomura said in an email Friday. "We believe that on reasonable growth projections the size of China's economy in USD terms will overtake the US in 2028."
If the Chinese currency strengthens further to around 6 yuan per U.S. dollar, China could surpass the U.S. two years earlier than anticipated — in 2026, Subbaraman said.
The yuan began strengthening against the U.S. dollar in the last six months to levels not seen in more than two years.

Covid hits the U.S. the hardest

Covid-19 first emerged in late 2019 in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
In an effort to control the virus, authorities shut down more than half of China's economy in February 2020 and urban unemployment hit a record high of 6.2% that month. GDP contracted by 6.8% in the first quarter.
The outbreak stalled domestically after several weeks, and the economy returned to growth in the second quarter.
Meanwhile, the coronavirus spread widely overseas and became a global pandemic, hitting the U.S. the worst. The U.S. has the most number of Covid-19 deaths and infections in the world.
The U.S. unemployment rate surged above 14% in April and remained above 10% for three more months.

"The latest GDP data shows that China's recovery enjoyed strong momentum towards the end of 2020, due to its ability to contain the pandemic," Tai Hui, chief Asia market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, said in an email Friday. He expects it will take another eight to 10 years for China's GDP to catch up to that of the U.S.
He said new government restrictions following pockets of coronavirus cases in China in the last several weeks will likely give mixed signals on first quarter growth, while the U.S. will benefit from government support passed late last year.
But Tai added that GDP is "just a convenient comparison" and that when making decisions, investors should also consider differences in economic structure, income, development and competitive edge.

China's trade surplus with U.S. rises

For economists concerned about the sustainability of long-term growth, much of China's recovery last year came from traditional industries such as manufacturing, rather than increased domestic consumption.
As overseas demand for face masks and other medical protective gear soared, China's exports rose 3.6% in U.S. dollar-terms in 2020, while imports fell by 1.1% in the same period.
China's closely watched trade surplus with the U.S. rose to $317 billion in 2020, up from $296 billion a year earlier, even though the two countries signed a trade agreement in January last year in an effort to reduce that surplus.
On the other hand, China's domestic consumption didn't recover as quickly as the rest of the economy.
Retail sales fell 3.9% in 2020, while those in the U.S. rose by 0.6%.

Bruce Pang, head of macro and strategy research at China Renaissance, expects the coronavirus will allow China to overtake the U.S. three to five years earlier than previously expected.
But he said the "real milestone" will be when China can overtake the U.S. in terms of GDP per capita.
With about four times the number of people as the U.S., China's per capita GDP rose to around $11,000 in 2020, while that of the U.S. was more than five times greater at $63,200.
New chart shows China could overtake the U.S. as the world's largest economy earlier than expected

The coronavirus pandemic may have affected the U.S. economy more than the Chinese economy, analysts said.
There is this article which says China will overtake USA as world's largest economy earlier than expected. This was an article from 2021.
@beijingwalker
@Beast
Doesn't matter, GDP is just a number. The US try desperate to inflate their number while Chinese trying hard to deflate theirs. What's important is the real hard fact of industries which is the pillar of your economy.
 
MultaniGuy

MultaniGuy

Beast said:
Doesn't matter, GDP is just a number. The US try desperate to inflate their number while Chinese trying hard to deflate theirs. What's important is the real hard fact of industries which is the pillar of your economy.
Agreed with you. Nowadays everything is made in China.
 
serenity

serenity

Not the largest GDP nominally, China is only second in GDP nominal. China is first in GDP adjusted by PPP.

Adjusted GDP is more accurate but also dynamic as in PPP changes a lot every few years and it is not inconceivable for the US to have growing PPP as other economic factors change for them (but in those cases their GDP nominal would experience forces that act towards contracting it).

I think what you heard is adjusted. There are several other adjusted forms of measurements (not only adjusted for PPP) which also put China ahead of the US but again those measurements are far more dynamic than nominal measurement which has its place also.

The fact is that all measurements are simply good indicators rather than black and white "evidence" for who's got the "larger" economy.

The best usual indicator is GDP per capita adjusted for PPP. US is far ahead. China still has a lot more work to do and also room for growth. This general measurement is dependent on how productive each individual can be. It is a tricky one to understand honestly and people who claim they do, unless they are phds, they do not genuinely understand it. It isn't quite as simplistic as most minds here are.

Another tricky thing is how nations account for GDP. China genuinely under reports GDP. NAFO trolls and Indian morons on this forum will deny this and claim the opposite but who cares. Reality >> delusions and propaganda. Why and how does China under report GDP? TLDR, China does NOT account for entire chunks of "industries" whereas the US counts literally everything. Both economies are heavily indebted but China is a major US creditor in t he form of buying treasuries, holding some influence over US debt cycles long and short too due to exposure and dependency. This is done tactically to not attract maximum repercussions and make China seem less of a threat than it actually is. It is done strategically so that surpassing can be done more comfortably at a greater margin once it is appreciated by adversarial elites. Whatever difference is given is that much difference in room for appreciating the reality by adversaries i.e. it is always advantageous to pretend to be further behind, weaker and smaller than you are when you are in second place. It is extremely unwise to do the opposite of this. China has been selectively showing strength only where it is strategically important to do so for various diplomatic, political, and potentially military confrontation reasons. These are calculated moves/leaks and "admissions" of strength e.g. wrt certain industries and technologies such as telecommunications and energy storage.

Anyway long story short, China is on productivity performance only roughly 1/3 to 1/2 of US per capita. Adjust for population demographic where a lot of China's citizens are now elderly and retirement age, it is still around 1/2 to 3/4 of US per capita adjusted for PPP. And yet it has education (improving still), industry, and involvement in the wealth production forms (from education to industry chain) at a very dedicated and deep level already but will be better still and catch up to western levels (even higher than China's esp on per capita basis). Once these foundation metrics are closer to highest western levels (for example countries like Spain and Greenland would be lesser than US or France), then it's nominal economic size by then would have surpassed US by some margin and adjusted economic size would be more than twice the US. Essentially 1.4 billion people with 600M in retirement age in 30 years would be roughly 800M total population compared with US (by then) 400M and all basis points roughly equal, it is commensurate that China's adjusted economic size is twice of US and nominal would be more than 1x with US difference here being the difference accounted for by US monetary policies and financial structures and its balancing end (20 year LT debt cycles and consequences of running a 50 trillion total economy with only 3 trillion as real money the rest are borrowed/printed/ether money relying on USD as global reserve and US exporting inflation to rest of world). But by then, China's PPP would also reduce.
 
