What's new

China is the West's 'existential question', former Trump Admin official John Bolton says

PakFactor

PakFactor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
2,756
1
4,362
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
This Bolton would do anything and say anything to create war. I truly wonder what his grave will look like —

He’s evil in the flesh.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
beijingwalker How the West was lost: JOHN MICKLETHWAIT reveals coronavirus is making China all powerful again after Europe and America stole its crown... and Britai World Affairs 2
beijingwalker LIVING in CHINA vs LIVING in the WEST! China & Far East 13
Feng Leng Iran’s Pact With China Is Bad News for the West Middle East & Africa 3
Vanguard One U.K. Bars Huawei for 5G as Tech Battle Between China and the West Escalates World Affairs 1
Nilgiri Lone wolf: The West should bide its time, friendless China is in trouble China & Far East 283
Vanguard One 'No allies of weight': The West should bide its time as friendless China is in trouble World Affairs 14
Nan Yang Why the West must learn from China, not try to change or destroy it China & Far East 23
GlobalVillageSpace Russia backs China in tussle with West over Hong Kong Europe & Russia 20
beijingwalker Divided West can do little as China tightens up on Hong Kong World Affairs 2
striver44 Playing hardball with China works – the west is right to move to a 'constrainment' strategy China & Far East 9

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top