China Is The New ‘Information Champion’; Trumps The US In Cross-Border Data Flow
November 26, 2020
By Smriti Chaudhary
In the past two decades, China has achieved tremendous growth on different fronts, including the economy and the defense sector, and now it is leading the way as an “information champion”.
China has surpassed the United States (US) as the new data champion and the country having the “most cross-border data in 2019,” according to Nikkei Asia’s Data Economy Research Team that analyzed the quantity of cross-border data flows in major countries and regions.
The Nikkei team has used figures for the amount of data that enters and leaves each country from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a United Nations Specialized Agency, and US-based data analytics company TeleGeography to draw the analysis. The countries with the largest amounts of data as of 2016 in the ITU statistics were selected for analysis, stated the report.
According to the report, Mainland China and Hong Kong account for 23 percent of cross-border data flows with the US trailing behind with 12 percent. Two decades ago, in 2001, the US held a massive 45 percent share. The difference between the rate of change between 2001 and 2019 became the reason that China now stands ahead of the US.
While China saw a 7,500-time increase in its cross-border data between 2001 and 2019, the US only had a 219-time increase. China managed to overthrow the US in 2014 becoming number one in the world ranking.
“Beijing has used its Belt and Road Initiative to encourage private-sector tech companies like Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings to expand abroad. Alibaba spinoff Ant Group’s Alipay mobile payment platform is available in more than 55 countries and used by 1.3 billion people,” Nikkei’s report noted.
The consequence of holding cross-border data would allow Beijing to control “huge quantities of a resource that will be invaluable to its future economic competitiveness,” allowing Beijing to develop artificial intelligence and other information technologies, the report added.
