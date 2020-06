China is the largest marble importer of Pakistan



China-Pakistan bilateral economic and trade relations have flourished since they have signed the bilateral free trade agreement in 2006. Recently, China has become the largest marble importer of Pakistan, with over 100,000 tons of annual imports. The General Manager of Xiamen Stone Trading Company, Fang Zihua has underlined that it is convenient for China to import tariff-free marble from Pakistan. Chinese clients are quite happy and satisfied with Pakistani marble. They have expressed willingness to import more products from Pakistan.