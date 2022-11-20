China is the 'best place in the world' to enforce patents​

Nov 20, 2022China has gone from "worst to first" in terms of patent protection within five years, says Erick Robinson of Dunlap, Bennett & Ludwig. He says China put together a "top notch" patent enforcement system because of the innovation going on in the country." The reality is there's only one country having been caught tapping the phone of the German chancellor, and that's the United States".