China is the 'best place in the world' to enforce patents

China is the 'best place in the world' to enforce patents​

Nov 20, 2022
China has gone from "worst to first" in terms of patent protection within five years, says Erick Robinson of Dunlap, Bennett & Ludwig. He says China put together a "top notch" patent enforcement system because of the innovation going on in the country.


" The reality is there's only one country having been caught tapping the phone of the German chancellor, and that's the United States".
 

