Meanwhile, in a quiet corner of China, they are probably working to perfect nano-scale etching processes even as we type. Keep putting restrictions on China, and they will only keep working harder. Already, industrial manufacturing is planned to be off-loaded to Pakistan, allowing core Chinese companies to concentrate on hi-tech research.



What I shake my head is how humanity is bring held back by the parochial attitude of Americans. They stopped China from the space station, they created their own space station. Imagine the leaps and bounds in scientific progress if the two nations could join up their resources. But provincial minds only dream mediocre solutions.

