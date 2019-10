China Is Striving for the World’s Best, Cheapest Healthcare

It wants the best drugs and care but it does not want to pay a hefty amount that would stress the country’s medical insurance fund.

To pay for these drugs without busting the national budget, it wants global pharmaceutical companies to drop prices drastically in exchange for access to China’s vast patient pool.

This means Chinese patients are starting to pay much less than American patients for the same drugs.

For generic drugs, prices have dropped an average of 52% so far through a government bulk-buying program.

All this activity has lured a groundswell of venture capital funding to China’s burgeoning biotech start-up space, while the biggest global pharmaceutical firms like Roche and Merck see a growing share of revenue coming from the Asian nation.

But re-making the healthcare system for the world’s most populous country won’t come without challenges. The size of the patient population in China—whether in cancer, rare diseases or simply ageing—is bigger than any other country has faced before.