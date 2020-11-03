What's new

China Is Stealing Border Land From Tiny Nepal To Build Military Bases

SuperStar20

SuperStar20

FULL MEMBER
Jun 6, 2020
902
-1
345
Country
India
Location
United States
www.zerohedge.com

China Is Stealing Border Land From Tiny Nepal To Build Military Bases

PLA caught muscling in to more Himalayan border areas amid bigger spat with India...
www.zerohedge.com www.zerohedge.com

China is again being accused of a blatant landgrab along the disputed Himalayan high altitude border region not far from where Chinese and Indian Army troops previously clashed.

This time it's the country of Nepal that has accused China of stealing over 150 hectares sovereign of its territory, or about 1.5 square kilometers. Leaders of the tiny country wedged between the major regional powers of India and China made the explosive charge to the Daily Telegraph early this week.

"Why should China come over into Nepal, when China is already sixty times the size of our small country?" a lawmaker in the Nepali Congress Party, Jeevan Bahadur Shahi, said. However, it's believed that thus far neither Kathmandu nor Beijing has officially acknowledged it because it would harm trade ties - a much more worrisome prospect for the Nepal side.

The entire country of Nepal is mountainous with extreme altitudes. Image source: Shutterstock.com

Nepalese politicians have recently accused top officials have seeking to hide the scandal for fear of the economic repercussions.
But perhaps most alarming is what the cross-border territory is to be used for by the PLA, as the Telegraph explains:
China allegedly began seizing Nepalese land in five frontier districts in May, sending members of its People’s Liberation Army (PLA) across undefended areas of the border.
In the north-western district of Humla, PLA troops crossed the border into the Limi Valley and Hilsa, moving stone pillars which had previously demarcated the boundary further into Nepalese territory before constructing alleged military bases. The Daily Telegraph has seen images of the bases.
Click to expand...
Border identifiers were also allegedly moved by the Chinese in the district of Gorkha as well, while additional annexations Rasuwa, Sindhupalchowk and Sankuwasabha were also said to have taken place according to the report.



PLA Military camps and bases have also featured into the much larger dispute along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) which separates Indian-controlled territory from Chinese-controlled territory, especially in the Ladakh region, which witnessed hand-to-hand combat last summer resulting in at least 20 Indian troop deaths. India had accused PLA forces of setting up fortifications inside its administered territory.

But in the case of Nepal, China may think it can get away with more while hoping the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) will look the other way, given the two governments consider themselves ideological allies.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
34,663
1
64,600
Country
China
Location
China
China-Nepal relations robust despite fake Indian media reports: Nepalese Ambassador
By Xie Wenting and Bai Yunyi

2020/9/27 22:06:54




Nepalese ambassador to China, Mahendra Bahadur Pandey Photo: Qu Qiuyan/GT

As the country bordering China and India, Nepal is said by some foreign media outlets to be caught between the two powers. Some said Nepal is now walking a tightrope between China and India, especially amid the current border tensions. In India's media outlets, many reports tarnished China-Nepal relations and accused the good development of bilateral relations as harming India's national security. How does the new Nepalese ambassador to China, Mahendra Bahadur Pandey (Pandey) view these claims? How does he assess the development of China-Nepal cooperation? What's the latest development of Nepal-India border tensions? Global Times reporter Xie Wenting and Bai Yunyi (GT) interviewed the ambassador on these topics.

GT: As the new Nepali Ambassador to China, what are your priorities?

Pandey: Nepal and China are good neighbors and good friends. Diplomatically, we established the relations in 1955.

As the new Ambassador of Nepal to China, my priority goes to the agreement made between the two countries. Last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a visit to Nepal, which was a very successful visit. Almost 20 agreements were signed during the visit. Similarly, Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and President Bidhya Devi Bhandari also visited China with some MOUs being signed. So my priority is to implement the MOUs that have been signed and the agreements that have been made.

Last year, we have developed some of the programs under the BRI anyway. There are projects in the field of education, health, infrastructure, and the maintenance of the ecological improvement that we should jointly move forward. So these are the areas of priorities to be done during my time here in Beijing.

GT: Some foreign media outlets, especially in India, said China's increased ties to Nepal have triggered security concerns. What's your take on this?

Pandey: It is not based on facts and it is a biased attitude. That is an expression of the fear psychology. Nepal has been an independent and a sovereign country when India was the colony. We are not inclined to any of the ideological groups or any sort of power.

The Indian media may be biased or they have been misled by someone. So they published some sort of fake news and propaganda. But it is not real. The cooperation between China and Nepal is natural and friendly.

This is not a matter of a regional question. It is a matter of understanding and helping each other. Both China and India are our neighbors. Neighbors should not be afraid of one another. Instead, we have to join hands, develop an understanding, and move forward with cooperation conforming to mutual benefits.

GT: Some Western media said Nepal is now walking a tightrope between India and China, and it is caught in the middle of China-India border tensions. How do you view this?

Pandey: Sometimes it happens. China and India are two neighbors; Nepal and China are neighbors; Nepal and India are also neighbors. In the territory between Nepal and India, we had some long, outstanding problems.

We previously had some problems with China, but we sat together when [late Chinese leader] Mao Zedong was in power and Zhou Enlai was the prime minister. At that time, we had a signed agreement and settled border problem. We do not have any border problem with China now.

India has occupied some of our land. In 1962, when there was a war between China and India and India was defeated at the time, some of the Indian army temporally stayed in our land. But later on, they claimed that belonged to them. So that is our problem. We are trying our best to sit together and resolve this border issue.

Every issue in the modern world cannot be resolved by using concerns and bullets. But we can resolve it by sitting together. We have to use our knowledge, skills, wisdom and we have to have the world outlook. Then we can resolve it.

The border problem, though, whether it is between China and India or between Nepal and India, is not a matter to be made into propaganda. It is a matter to be solved by sitting together to discuss on the basis of the historical records and the facts. Then we can come to a scientific conclusion. And that conclusion should be respected by each of the parties involved in it.

We have requested India [negotiate] many times but they were not very interested at the time. But now they have become more interested and want to sit together.

GT: What are the latest developments of the China-Nepal railway project? Is there a timetable for its completion?

Pandey: Both sides have been working very hard. Prefeasibility study had already been started, especially in Kathmandu. Because of the pandemic, the work has been slowed down. But work will be accelerated once the pandemic is controlled. Both sides are doing the paper work nowadays. They're in communication to develop the plan on the program.

In my view, it may take more than five years to complete the railway and then people can use it.

GT: Last month, China hosted meetings with Nepal, Pakistan and Afghanistan on joint cooperation in fighting COVID-19 and supporting regional peace and security. How do you assess the meeting?

Pandey: There are more than 200 countries and regions in the world. The border lines that have been drawn among them are not the hills, but [they are] artificial lines. When the pandemic comes, it cannot be barred by these border lines.

So when this pandemic came, responsible leaders sat together and tried to control the pandemic like the Chinese leaders did here.

I always say China controlled the virus in favor of the freedom, in favor of the right to life here. Some of the countries claimed they are the champion of the right to freedom, but at the cost of the life of human being, one cannot claim for freedom. In the name of freedom, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed by this pandemic.

In China, the leadership paid attention to the preciousness of the life of the people. Similarly, in the Nepal, we also extended our hands and joined the hands with China. And China has supported us.

If we fight against this pandemic together, we can control it. If we abuse each other and do not fight collectively, then the pandemic will continue and it will try to defeat the human beings. No matter what the political leaders have said, the people have realized the importance of collectivism.

Politically speaking, some of the countries turn to the unilateralism. But this is the 21st century. In this era, unilateralism does not work. Multilateralism is the demand of the people of the time.

GT: Nepal shares a long border with Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous region. How do you evaluate cooperation between Nepal and Tibet?

Pandey: Tibet is part of China. Tibet and Nepal are related. We have a long border between the two. We firmly stand with one-China policy.

No matter whether it is Macao or Hong Kong or Taiwan, or Tibet, every part of China is China; we firmly stand for this one-China policy.

Some of the people who left Tibet stay in India. Sometimes, because of the misusing of our open border between Nepal and India, some undesirable elements can enter Nepal. And they also try their best to go against our relations. We do not permit it and we control them. Our soil cannot be used against any of our friendly countries.

Some Nepalese people living in the border areas could come to Tibet and Tibetan people could go to Nepal. Another important thing between Tibet and Nepal is in the border areas, people share the same culture and languages. So between Tibet and Nepal, there is no problem at all.

Commercially, some of the Nepal's [products] are exported to Tibet. And from China, we import the goods through Tibet.

There are still roads under construction. When we complete the roads and connect the two countries by the railway lines, then business activities will further increase.

GT: Some people said the pandemic would change the world order. Some reports in Indian media outlets said China-Nepal relations are deteriorating. What do you predict for the development of China-Nepal relations in the post-pandemic area?

Pandey: There is no doubt that so many reports often said that Nepal and China are not in good relations anymore, especially from India. It was the fake propaganda. We don't have any reason not to have very good relations with China.

In the post-pandemic world, multilateralism will move forward and the collectivism will move forward. So those who are very obstinate and biased will be left behind. The world will have certain changes, but those countries which have been left behind should be helped by the countries which are in the leading position.

Even though there will be changes, our bilateral relations will not be influenced by these changes. We have different political culture, but we still share many similarities.

The BRI is a very good initiative proposed by China. But because of the ideological differences, it has been criticized. But that criticism will not get success because criticism is criticism. It will not bring about changes in the life of the people. People always want their lives to be prosperous and happy.
https://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1202258.shtml
 
Last edited:
J

j20611

FULL MEMBER
Feb 4, 2011
496
-1
844
SuperStar20 said:
www.zerohedge.com

China Is Stealing Border Land From Tiny Nepal To Build Military Bases

PLA caught muscling in to more Himalayan border areas amid bigger spat with India...
www.zerohedge.com www.zerohedge.com

China is again being accused of a blatant landgrab along the disputed Himalayan high altitude border region not far from where Chinese and Indian Army troops previously clashed.

This time it's the country of Nepal that has accused China of stealing over 150 hectares sovereign of its territory, or about 1.5 square kilometers. Leaders of the tiny country wedged between the major regional powers of India and China made the explosive charge to the Daily Telegraph early this week.

"Why should China come over into Nepal, when China is already sixty times the size of our small country?" a lawmaker in the Nepali Congress Party, Jeevan Bahadur Shahi, said. However, it's believed that thus far neither Kathmandu nor Beijing has officially acknowledged it because it would harm trade ties - a much more worrisome prospect for the Nepal side.

The entire country of Nepal is mountainous with extreme altitudes. Image source: Shutterstock.com

Nepalese politicians have recently accused top officials have seeking to hide the scandal for fear of the economic repercussions.
But perhaps most alarming is what the cross-border territory is to be used for by the PLA, as the Telegraph explains:

Border identifiers were also allegedly moved by the Chinese in the district of Gorkha as well, while additional annexations Rasuwa, Sindhupalchowk and Sankuwasabha were also said to have taken place according to the report.



PLA Military camps and bases have also featured into the much larger dispute along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) which separates Indian-controlled territory from Chinese-controlled territory, especially in the Ladakh region, which witnessed hand-to-hand combat last summer resulting in at least 20 Indian troop deaths. India had accused PLA forces of setting up fortifications inside its administered territory.

But in the case of Nepal, China may think it can get away with more while hoping the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) will look the other way, given the two governments consider themselves ideological allies.
Click to expand...
Are you Indians trying to distract Nepal so you can molest Their children?
www.google.ca

Indian Arrested In Nepal For Rape, Murder Of 11-Year-Old Girl: Police

An Indian national in Nepal was arrested for the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl, police said on Monday.
www.google.ca www.google.ca
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
34,663
1
64,600
Country
China
Location
China
Nepal-China Boundary Treaty: An example of peaceful Himalayan frontiers
Published October 18, 2020
Birat Anupam





Chairman Mao: How is everything with Your Excellency? Have all the problems been solved?

King Mahendra: Everything is settled.

Chairman Mao: Fair and reasonable?

King Mahendra: Yes. We all agree.

Chairman Mao: It is good that we agree. There is goodwill on both sides. We hope that will get along well, and you hope we shall get along well too. We do not want to harm you, nor do you want to harm us.

King Mahendra: We fully understand.

Chairman Mao: We are equals; we cannot say one country is superior or inferior to the other.

King Mahendra: We very much appreciate the way of speaking.


This was a snippet of the candid conversation between founding father of People’s Republic of China Mao Zedong and Nepal’s the then king Mahendra on the historic Nepal-China Border Treaty day of 5 October 1961. A book titled ‘MAO ZEDUNG ON DIPLOMACY’ has detailed this conversation. The conversation is mentioned under the topic of ”Talk with Nepal’s king Mahendra Bir Bikram Shah Deva and the queen’ (page 366 and 367) in the book.

This famous diplomatic book of Mao was compiled by The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China and the Party Literature Research Center under the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and was published by Foreign Languages Press Beijing on 1998.

This conversation, from the verbatim records, speaks volumes about the level of trust and the height of friendship between two neighbors Nepal and China.

Nepal-China boundary: An example of speedy settlement

Nepal and China boundary settlement has reached 59 years of its signing ceremony at Beijing. It is an extraordinary example of speedy settlement. Nepal and China formally established diplomatic relationship on 1 August 1955.

Few years later on 21 March 1960, Nepal and China signed Boundary Agreement. Nepal’s first democratically elected Prime Minister Bishweshwar Prashad Koirala signed it during the official China visit. The friendly diplomatic dialogue of Koirala and Mao is also included in the book ”MAO ZEDUNG ON DIPLOMACY’ under the topic of ”The Sino-Nepal Border Must be Peaceful and Friendly Forever.”

On 5 October 1961, Nepal and China signed Boundary Treaty at Beijing during the state visit of the then king Mahendra. The 1414-kilometer-long border treaty protocol was finally inscribed on 20 January 1963.

The adjustment was made on equal footing by land-swapping with Nepal gaining more land than it gave. According to a working paper presented at ”International Cross-Border Conference on Border Regions in Transition (BRIT)-XII Fukuoka (Japan)-Busan (South Korea) 13-16 November 2012” by Nepal’s former Director General of Survey Department and the author of the book titled ‘Boundary of Nepal’, China had given 302.75 square kilometer more land to Nepal.

The paper says, ”the adjustment was made on the basis of ‘give’ and ‘take’ and the inclusion of some pasture land within Nepalese territory. With this principle, Nepal had given 1,836.25 square kilometer of land to China and Nepal had taken 2,139.00 square kilometer, as it has been added 302.75 square kilometer of Chinese territory into Nepal.”

Nepal-China border settlement is an excellent example of speedy border settlement compared to Nepal’s southern neighbor India. Since the formal diplomatic engagement of 1955, it just took around eight years to ink full-fledged technical border adjustment between Nepal and China.

Tragically, Nepal and India are at odds over the border demarked by 204-year-old Treaty of Sugauli. The recent issue of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura and new political map of Nepal unanimously approved by lower and upper houses of the federal parliament point to the long-pending friendly border settlements between Nepal and India.

Media myths on China’s encroachment of Nepal’s territory

Nepal and India has not resolved much of their border tensions since long. Lately, there are some media reports, mainly from India, about so-called Chinese ‘encroachment’ of Nepal’s territory. There was report about missed pillar number 11. However, it came out to be untrue with the finding of the pillar. After field inspection and technical studies, Chief District Officer of Humla district, Chiranjibi Giri, made it clear that the rumored border encroachment from China was not the fact.

Similar incident was reported few weeks ago when Nepal’s leading daily Kantipur claimed China’s encroachment of Nepal’s territory citing unverified Ministry of Agriculture, the ministry that has nothing to do with border issues. However, after formal clarification from Nepal Government, the report was found to be false and the biggest daily of the nation apologized.

There is a section in Nepal that desperately wants to draw parallel between factual Nepal-India border tensions with fictitious Nepal-China border rows. However, so far, this mission has proven wrong at times.

Nepal does not have any serious border tension with China. The only concern Nepal has it about China-India agreement to ‘boost border trade at Quiangla/Lipu-Lekh Pass’ as said in the 28th point of the joint communiqué issued by visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang on 15 May 2015.

Nepal has diplomatically protested about this agreement by two countries as Lipulekh falls in Nepali territory not only based on the Treaty of Sugauli of 1816 but also the Nepal-China Boundary Treaty of 5 October 1961. Given China’s generosity and friendliness towards Nepal, it is not a big issue to address. Nepalese citizens are optimistic on China’s support on Nepal’s sovereignty over Lipulekh.

moderndiplomacy.eu

Nepal-China Boundary Treaty: An example of peaceful Himalayan frontiers

Chairman Mao: How is everything with Your Excellency? Have all the problems been solved? King Mahendra: Everything is settled. Chairman Mao: Fair and reasonable? King Mahendra: Yes. We all agree. Chairman Mao: It is good that we agree. There is goodwill on both sides. We hope that will get along...
moderndiplomacy.eu moderndiplomacy.eu
 
R

redtom

FULL MEMBER
Aug 2, 2020
243
0
304
Country
China
Location
China
This time it's the country of Nepal that has accused China of stealing over 150 hectares sovereign of its territory,

However, it's believed that thus far neither Kathmandu nor Beijing has officially acknowledged it because it would harm trade ties

Therefore, the Nepalese government does not represent Nepal.The parliamentarians paid by the Indians represent Nepal.

When making fake news, don't contradict yourself in the same story. That's my free advice. 8-) 8-) 8-)
 
lonelyman

lonelyman

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 19, 2015
2,009
-11
4,331
Country
China
Location
China
SuperStar20 said:
www.zerohedge.com

China Is Stealing Border Land From Tiny Nepal To Build Military Bases

PLA caught muscling in to more Himalayan border areas amid bigger spat with India...
www.zerohedge.com www.zerohedge.com

China is again being accused of a blatant landgrab along the disputed Himalayan high altitude border region not far from where Chinese and Indian Army troops previously clashed.

This time it's the country of Nepal that has accused China of stealing over 150 hectares sovereign of its territory, or about 1.5 square kilometers. Leaders of the tiny country wedged between the major regional powers of India and China made the explosive charge to the Daily Telegraph early this week.

"Why should China come over into Nepal, when China is already sixty times the size of our small country?" a lawmaker in the Nepali Congress Party, Jeevan Bahadur Shahi, said. However, it's believed that thus far neither Kathmandu nor Beijing has officially acknowledged it because it would harm trade ties - a much more worrisome prospect for the Nepal side.

The entire country of Nepal is mountainous with extreme altitudes. Image source: Shutterstock.com

Nepalese politicians have recently accused top officials have seeking to hide the scandal for fear of the economic repercussions.
But perhaps most alarming is what the cross-border territory is to be used for by the PLA, as the Telegraph explains:

Border identifiers were also allegedly moved by the Chinese in the district of Gorkha as well, while additional annexations Rasuwa, Sindhupalchowk and Sankuwasabha were also said to have taken place according to the report.



PLA Military camps and bases have also featured into the much larger dispute along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) which separates Indian-controlled territory from Chinese-controlled territory, especially in the Ladakh region, which witnessed hand-to-hand combat last summer resulting in at least 20 Indian troop deaths. India had accused PLA forces of setting up fortifications inside its administered territory.

But in the case of Nepal, China may think it can get away with more while hoping the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) will look the other way, given the two governments consider themselves ideological allies.
Click to expand...
RSS fake news at its best :rofl:
 
powastick

powastick

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 17, 2014
2,142
1
4,088
Country
Malaysia
Location
Malaysia
www.reuters.com

China, Nepal deny Nepali opposition's landgrab accusations

China and Nepal denied on Tuesday the accusations of Nepali opposition lawmakers who said Beijing had seized territory along the Himalayan border between the two nations.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com


China, Nepal deny Nepali opposition's landgrab accusations
By Gopal Sharma, Gabriel Crossley
2 MIN READ

KATHMANDU/BEIJING (Reuters) - China and Nepal denied on Tuesday the accusations of Nepali opposition lawmakers who said Beijing had seized territory along the Himalayan border between the two nations.



FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin speaks during a news conference in Beijing, China July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Jeevan Bahadur Shahi, a provincial lawmaker of the opposition Nepali Congress party, said Chinese troops had crossed the border and built nine concrete structures about 1 km inside Nepal, at Limi in the district of Humla bordering Tibet.
Shahi, who represents the area, told Reuters that China did not object when Nepali villagers built a road in the sparsely populated area 10 years ago.
“They are now saying the small valley belongs to them,” Shahi said.

The claims were first reported on Tuesday by London’s Daily Telegraph newspaper, which quoted Shahi and another Nepali politician as saying China had annexed dozens of hectares from the Himalayan nation bordering Tibet, beginning in May.
“It is not true that China has encroached our land and had constructed buildings there,” said Sewa Lamsal, a spokeswoman for Nepal’s foreign ministry, but she did not elaborate.
In Beijing, a foreign ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, dismissed the report of China seizing territory from Nepal as a “completely unfounded rumour”.

The area of the alleged Chinese incursion is rugged and mountainous, with the border sometimes poorly marked.
In September, Nepal’s foreign ministry said that when similar claims were aired about the area in 2016, it had found the buildings to be sited one kilometre within Chinese territory.
Nepal has no border dispute with China, but it has one with its other neighbour India, itself locked in a military stand-off with China along their contested Himalayan border.
Reporting by Gopal Sharma in Kathmandu and Gabriel Crossley in Beijing; Writing by Yew Lun Tian and Alasdair Pal; Editing by Kim Coghill and Clarence Fernandez

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Accusation by a pro-India party.
 
G

Globenim

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2011
2,060
-1
3,466
Country
China
Location
Thailand
Notoric Indian liar cites notoric American liar citing notoric British liar operating from New Delhi, citing debunked claims about anonymous reports perpetuated by notoric Indian liars, because of unrelated comments by some random non-government individual on Indias payroll. 🙄
 
powastick

powastick

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 17, 2014
2,142
1
4,088
Country
Malaysia
Location
Malaysia
Globenim said:
Notoric Indian liar cites notoric American liar citing notoric British liar operating from New Delhi, citing debunked claims about anonymous reports perpetuated by notoric Indian liars, because of unrelated comments by some random non-government individual on Indias payroll. 🙄
Click to expand...
Facts don't win you elections, hope and fears win you elections. This is the essence of democracy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top