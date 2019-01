China is setting up a new model for world human rights

Over 1.3 billion people are covered by the basic medical insurance.

by abandoning the Western practice of “fighting violence with violence”

These are exactly the consequences of the Western countries’ interference in others’ domestic affairs under the disguise of human rights.

As always, the Western governments and media only care about the human rights of the few who have committed crimes, but would selectively ignore the basic human rights of the vast majority of the people.

We believe that development is the fundamental solution to improving human rights.

where are the infrastructures developed by the West in Africa?