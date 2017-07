China is seen as more innovative in IT than India: Soumitra Dutta

Are Indian student applications falling in U.S. universities under the Donald Trump administration?



What are your views on the Indian IT industry’s current woes?



bigger issue that I see with the Indian IT sector is it was very innovative 25 years ago. There hasn’t really been another big innovation in the IT sector. They have been following the same template for too long. As a result, you don’t have an Indian Microsoft or an Indian Alibaba. And that’s the problem.

The product investment is not there, nor is the consumer Internet boom. So in some sense, the Indian IT industry hasn’t innovated in the last 15 years enough. China doesn’t have a TCS, but it has a Tencent and Alibaba which are more dominant and valuable. China has succeeded in skipping a generation altogether and they got leadership in the next generation. Today, if you ask the question is China more innovative in the IT industry than India, people would say yes. The answer wouldn’t have been the same 15 years ago. So India has lost the leadership of the IT industry in many ways.

So do you see the current spate of layoffs in the sector as an outcome of redundant skill sets?



There will be healthy companies like TCS and Wipro. But they are not going to be the next generation companies and they will never be. TCS, Infosys or Wipro will never be the next Alibaba. And that’s a problem.

The next generation of IT companies are coming from the U.S. and China, not India.

If you look at the market capitalization of top 10 tech companies in the world, Alibaba and Tencent are No. 9 and No. 10. And the top five are big U.S. companies. So India, despite having all the lead in IT, doesn’t have an entry in that. That is not easy problem to fix. Because you miss a generation, it takes 15 years to catch up.

Because what we have right now in India is essentially copies of American businesses like Amazon or eBay. There’s no real innovation happening in the internet space.

What’s your view on India’s growth slipping to 6.1% in the last quarter of 2016-17?



From a foreign investors’ lens, if a government with such a majority cannot address the tough structural reforms such as in factor markets like land and labour, is there a concern that India’s potential will remain untapped?



Would now be a good time to take up land acquisition reforms, for instance?



How do you see business education evolving? Will we see more consilience being weaved into what one traditionally learnt at B-schools?



The government has granted tax sops and other perks for startups but bureaucrats sit and decide which Startups deserve them. Do you feel this approach could work?

The Planning Comission was replaced by the Niti Aayog. Do you feel its role has become clear yet?

You have worked a lot on how businesses can leverage social media, but we are also seeing this becoming a new political force in the US and India.