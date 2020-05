China is producing higher value goods — even as factories are shifting away from the mainland

“We are actually seeing this movement from manufacturing in China to other locations, but also China then investing in technology,” said Patrick Winter, Asia Pacific managing partner at Ernst and Young.

The reshuffling in global supply chains has been years in the making as costs in China rise due to the additional tariffs the U.S. has imposed on Chinese products.

Even though some of these factory activities are moving out of the mainland, China is moving up the value chain through its huge investments in technology, artificial intelligence, robotics and blockchain — in turn developing and producing higher valued goods, he said.