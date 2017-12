China is 'out-competing' us, Rahul Gandhi tells PM Modi

TIMESOFINDIA.COM | Updated: Dec 31, 2017, 12:36 ISTNEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused the BJP of making empty promises and said that's the reason China is now outcompeting India.Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his supporters, this time taking aim at the former's 'Smart Cities' project."Dear Modi bhakts, Out of 9,860 crores for the Smart Cities only 7% has been used. China is out competing us while your master gives us empty slogans. Please watch this video and advise him to focus on what matters- job creation for India. #BJPEmptyPromises," tweeted Gandhi, along with a video.The clip is about China's Shenzhen , a small fishing village that transformed into a megacity.The Centre describes its 'Smart Cities Mission' strategy as "city improvement (retrofitting), city renewal (redevelopment) and city extension (greenfield development)." The project also includes 'Smart Solutions.'In the recent past, both the Congress and Gandhi have launched attack after attack on the BJP government over unemployment.During an election rally in Gujarat, Gandhi had alleged that the "magic of 'Make in India'" was such that only 450 youngsters in India get employment every 24 hours. He had contrasted this with China, which, he had said, creates 50,000 jobs a day.