China is now lowkey being blamed for the death of Bipin Rawat

Twitter sees link between Rawat crash, Taiwan accident. Chinese media isn't pleased

Shen Yi-ming, 7 others were killed when the helicopter they were on crashed in 2020


Web Desk Updated: December 09, 2021 10:23 IST

A collage showing Bipin Rawat (PC: Salil Bera), on left, and Shen Yi-ming (Wikimedia Commons)



Conspiracy theories have emerged after the crash of an Indian Air Force helicopter on Wednesday killed chief of defence staff general Bipin Rawat and 12 others.

Many social media users alleged China could have orchestrated the incident, given the ongoing standoff with Ladakh. Many of these conspiracy theories referred to a similar accident in Taiwan last year.

In early January 2020, Taiwan's chief of general staff general Shen Yi-ming and seven others were killed when the helicopter they were on crashed in mountains near Taipei. Shen was the senior-most official in the Taiwanese military and a key figure in its air force. The helicopter that crashed was a US-made UH-60M Black Hawk.

Eminent strategic analyst Brahma Chellaney was among those who referred to the Taiwan crash on Wednesday evening. He tweeted, “Gen. Rawat's death has an eerie parallel with the helicopter crash in early 2020 that killed Taiwan's chief of general staff, Gen. Shen Yi-ming, and seven others, including two major generals. Each helicopter crash eliminated a key figure in the defense against PRC's aggression.”

However, he emphasised the crashes were not necessarily connected. Chellaney wrote, “The strange parallel doesn't mean there was any connection between the two helicopter crashes or an outside hand. If anything, each crash has raised important internal questions, especially about maintenance of military helicopters transporting top generals.”

Interestingly, China's state-run Global Times took note of Chellaney's tweet. The Global Times handle claimed Chellaney's view was akin to suspecting the US was involved in the crash that killed Rawat due to its opposition to India's decision to buy the S-400 missile system from Russia.


Global Times tweeted, “This view is like suspecting the US played a role in the crash because India and Russia are moving forward with the delivery of a Russian S-400 missile defense system, which the US strongly opposed.”

Chellaney accused the Global Times of misusing his tweet and argued its response “sadly points to the depraved mindset of the CCP folks”.

Chellaney had noted the death of Rawat during the “warlike situation along the Himalayan front” could not have come at a “worse time”.

I don't believe in this but if scenario lets entertain the idea just for the ifs.....

If China somehow managed to pull this out then the sky is the limit... I mean this is pick pocketing level or the highest of scamming level of assassination and so good it left no traces behind whatsoever.. If China could pull off both. They could probably assassinate everyone including Biden...

It is like these Chinese Assassination Corps remember from the Qing Dynasty they were active during that era and just assassinating everything that moves but now just on international plan
 
Not surprised by these Indian clown who are desperate to mask their ill equipment and poorly trained armed forces by smearing others. :lol:
 
Beast said:
Not surprised by these Indian clown who are desperate to mask their ill equipment and poorly trained armed forces by smearing others. :lol:
The heli is actually one of the safest for VIP transport. This looks like sabotage or carelessness of the IAF
 
China is the new bogeyman, so China is gonna get blamed. They milked the “Blame Pakistan” mantra for decades, so they get someone new to blame and spice up their awful awful screeching rants; what passes as “news” coverage in India, to run above ads. Indian news channels are just dramas to get people to watch in between advertisements.
 
FuturePAF said:
China is the new bogeyman, so China is gonna get blamed. They milked the “Blame Pakistan” mantra for decades, so they get someone new to blame and spice up their awful awful screeching rants; what passes as “news” coverage in India, to run above ads. Indian news channels are just dramas to get people to watch in between advertisements.
Yes, their vikram moon rover failed also becos of China, Must be sneaky Chinese infiltrate in their ISRO and sabotage their rover. :lol:
 
Beast said:
Yes, their vikram moon rover failed also becos of China, Must be sneaky Chinese infiltrate in their ISRO and sabotage their rover. :lol:
Don’t put it past them, they might start a hysteria, and people might actually start looking for Chinese people.
 
Why nobody talks about US blackhawk for ROC crashed?
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
5,150
-7
4,599
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
General Bipin Rawat loved sweets, fauj and was wary of China
General Bipin Rawat loved sweets, fauj and was wary of China?:lol:
Could perhaps the fears have after all been reality for him

General Bipin Rawat loved sweets, fauj and was wary of China

When as Army Chief General Rawat and his men confronted the PLA at Doklam Plateau in June 2017 at Sikkim-Bhutan-Tibet trijunction, he used to say when in doubt, one should pray. Today, we pray for the fearless CDS.
