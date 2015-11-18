China is now home to two-thirds of the world’s top women billionaires, four times more than the US, nine out of the top ten self-made women billionaires from China

A report by Hurun Research Institute found that the country minted 24 new female entrepreneurs last year, four times as much as America

China had 85 billionaires as of January, 2021, which is nearly two-thirds of the global female billionaires

Hurun Research Institute found nine out of the top ten self-made women billionaires are from China and eight out of ten new faces are from China.

China is now home to two-thirds of the world’s top women billionaires China had 85 billionaires as of January, 2021, which is nearly two-thirds of global female billionaires and four times as many as the US.