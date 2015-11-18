What's new

China is now home to two-thirds of the world’s top women billionaires, four times more than the US, nine out of the top ten self-made women billionaires from China

A report by Hurun Research Institute found that the country minted 24 new female entrepreneurs last year, four times as much as America
  • China had 85 billionaires as of January, 2021, which is nearly two-thirds of the global female billionaires

Published: 2:00pm, 27 Mar, 2021


China is home to the most self-made women entrepreneurs in the world, according to a new report.

The country minted 24 new femalebillionairesto start 2021, bringing the total number to 85, said Hurun Research Institute.
China’s 85 female billionaires amount to two-thirds of the 130 women billionaires in the world.

While the number of women billionaires grew 30 per cent from last year, the 3,098 male billionaires dwarf the 130 self-made women billionaires.

Rupert Hoogewerf, the chairman and chief researcher at Hurun, told the South China Morning Post that the rest of the world needs to “wake up” to the dominance of Chinese women entrepreneurs. Chinese women make up 70 per cent of the world’s most successful women entrepreneurs.

People need to study China and see “what’s hampering women elsewhere to build businesses of that size,” he added.



Hurun Research Institute found nine out of the top ten self-made women billionaires are from China and eight out of ten new faces are from China.

Here are the three wealthiest Chinese women entrepreneurs and how they self-made their billions.

www.scmp.com

China had 85 billionaires as of January, 2021, which is nearly two-thirds of global female billionaires and four times as many as the US.
Chinese women are given full power and rights to reach their full potential in China, a nation can not be fully developed if their women population are restricted and discriminated.
 
