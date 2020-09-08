China Is Not Ten Feet Tall

How Alarmism Undermines American Strategy

By Ryan Hass

THE MISMEASURE OF THE MIDDLE KINGDOM

The United States remains the stronger power in the U.S.-Chinese relationship.

The working-age population is already shrinking; by 2050, China will go from having eight workers per retiree now to two workers per retiree.

China’s debt has more than doubled, from 141 percent of GDP in 2008 to over 300 percent in 2019. Ballooning debt will make it harder for China to buy its way up the ladder from low-end manufacturing to high value-added production, as South Korea and Taiwan did at similar levels of development.

Once renowned for technocratic competence, the Chinese Communist Party is becoming better known for Leninist rigidity.

Beijing is also likely to encounter rising budgetary constraints on its massive overseas initiatives in the coming years, as it contends with both a cooling economy and rising demands from an aging society.

China confronts a uniquely challenging geography. It is bordered by 14 countries,

four of which are nuclear armed

and

five of which harbor unresolved territorial disputes with Beijing

.

include an aging but wealthy Japan,

a rising and nationalistic India

,

a revanchist Russia

,

a technologically powerful South Korea

,

and a dynamic and determined Vietnam

.

THE CASE FOR SELF-CONFIDENCE

It is hardly a foregone conclusion that China will travel a linear path toward realizing its goals.

The United States enjoys energy and food security, comparatively healthy demographics, the world’s finest higher education system, and possession of the world’s reserve currency.

It benefits from peaceful borders and favorable geography.

It boasts an economy that allocates capital efficiently and traditionally serves as a sponge for the brightest thinkers and the best ideas in the world. It has a transparent and predictable legal system and a political system that is designed to spur self-correction. China has none of these attributes.

China Is Not Ten Feet Tall Policymakers in Washington must be able to distinguish between the image Beijing presents and the realities it confronts.