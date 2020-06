Chinese premium smartphone maker OnePlus saw its flagship OnePlus 8 Pro being sold out within minutes of going on sale on Thursday on e-commerce portal Amazon India, according to industry executives. This comes even as there are calls for boycott of Chinese products amid Sino-India border tension.6 hours ago

OnePlus 8 Pro sold out within minutes of going on sale despite anti-China sentiments



This comes even as there are calls for boycott of Chinese products amid Sino-India border tension.



While OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro were launched in April, the devices were not brought into the Indian market given the lockdown. The sale of OnePlus 8 in India started on May 18, and that of OnePlus 8 Pro began on June 15.



OnePlus had previously said it is witnessing huge demand for the OnePlus 8 Series 5G in India, and it is working on ensuring a consistent supply of these devices. Until then, it will continue with limited sales twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays.