China is leading the AI technology in the world

In 2019, the U.S. technological think-tank, Centre for Data Innovation, published a report that reveals that artificial intelligence, or AI, is applied in 32 percent of Chinese businesses. In the U.S. and the EU, the application is 22 and 18 percent, respectively. Technologies such as image recognition, object tracking, and autonomous driving are entering every Chinese industry. China's AI market is expected to reach 11.9 billion U.S. dollars by 2023.

 
