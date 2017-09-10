China is keen to form an alternative SAARC

বিকল্প সার্ক গঠন করতে উৎসাহী চীন

মতিউর রহমান চৌধুরী

জুলাই ১২, ২০২১চীনের পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী ওয়াং ইঅবিকল সার্ক নয়। তবে এর আদলে বিকল্প সার্ক গঠন করতে যাচ্ছে চীন।এতে ভারত ছাড়া দক্ষিণ এশিয়ার অন্যান্য দেশ থাকবে।অবিকল সার্ক নয়। তবে এর আদলে বিকল্প সার্ক গঠন করতে যাচ্ছে চীন।এতে ভারত ছাড়া দক্ষিণ এশিয়ার অন্যান্য দেশ থাকবে।ভুটানের সাথে যেহেতুচীনের কূটনৈতিক সম্পর্ক নেই সে কারণে দেশটির থাকার সম্ভাবনা নেই। ভারতের সঙ্গে ভুটানের সুসম্পর্ক রয়েছে।ভারতকে বাদ দিয়ে দক্ষিণ এশিয়ার দেশগুলো, বিশেষ করে চীনের বেল্ট অ্যান্ড রোড ইনিশিয়েটিভ (বিআরআই)-এ যারা যোগ দিয়েছে তাদেরকে নিয়েই মূলত এই জোট।এই জোটে থাকবেবাংলাদেশ, পাকিস্তান, শ্রীলঙ্কা, নেপাল ও আফগানিস্তান।মালদ্বীপের যোগ দেয়ার সম্ভাবনা রয়েছে। যদিও দেশটি এখনো খোলাসা করেনি ।গত এপ্রিলেদক্ষিণ এশিয়ার পাঁচটি দেশের পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রীদের বৈঠকে চীনের পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী ওয়াং ই প্রথম এই জোট গঠনের ধারণাটি তুলে ধরেন।পরে চীনের বিদেশমন্ত্রণালয়ের তরফে এক বিবৃতিতে বলা হয়, দক্ষিণ এশিয়ার পাঁচটি দেশ এই উদ্যোগের প্রশংসা করেছে।ঢাকায় ওয়াকেবহাল কূটনীতিকরা বলছেন, যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের নেতৃত্বে ভারত, জাপান, অস্ট্রেলিয়া সহ যে জোট রয়েছে এটা হচ্ছে তারই একটি পাল্টা ধারণা।ভ্যাকসিন সরবরাহের মধ্য দিয়ে এই জোট গঠনের প্রচেষ্টাজোরদার করেছে চীন ।বিশেষ করে গত বৃহস্পতিবার চীনের চংকিং শহরে দক্ষিণ এশীয় দেশগুলোর দারিদ্র বিমোচন ও সমবায় উন্নয়ন কেন্দ্র চালু করারউদ্যোগ এই জোট গঠনের একটি প্রয়াস বলে মনে করা হচ্ছে।দক্ষিণ এশীয় আঞ্চলিক সহযোগিতা সংস্থা- সার্ক এখন একদম নিষ্ক্রিয় । আর এই সুযোগনিচ্ছে চীন। ১৯৮৫ সালে এই সংস্থাটি গঠিত হয়।কিন্তু আঞ্চলিক শক্তিগুলো বিশেষ করে ভারত ও পাকিস্তানের বৈরিতার কারণে এটা বেশিদূর এগোতেপারেনি। বর্তমানে সংস্থাটি শুধু কাগজে-কলমেই সীমাবদ্ধ। কিছু বৈঠক হয় সাইডলাইনে। বহু বছর ধরে সার্কের শীর্ষ সম্মেলন হচ্ছে না। একাধিকবার চেষ্টা করেও শেষ পর্যন্ত ভারত-পাকিস্তানের হিমশীতল সম্পর্কের কারণে তা ব্যর্থ হয়।ভারতকে শুধু মোকাবেলা নয়, এই অঞ্চলে চীনের আধিপত্য প্রতিষ্ঠা এইউদ্যোগকে যুক্তরাষ্ট্র সন্দেহের চোখে দেখছে। করোনা মোকাবিলায় ভ্যাকসিন সরবরাহ করে যুক্তরাষ্ট্র চীনকে ক্রমাগত বার্তা দিয়ে চলেছে।বাংলাদেশের একাধিক নিরাপত্তা বিশ্লেষক মনে করেন, দারিদ্র্য দূর করা যদি এই উদ্যোগের অন্যতম লক্ষ্য হয়ে থাকে, তাহলে ভারত এর বাইরে কেন? দক্ষিণএশিয়ার সবচেয়ে বেশি দরিদ্র মানুষ থাকেন ভারতেই।নেপালের চায়না স্টাডি সেন্টারের চেয়ারম্যান ও সাবেক রাষ্ট্রদূত সুন্দর নাথ ভট্টরাই মনে করেন, এটি যেচীনের নেতৃত্বে 'মাইনাস ইন্ডিয়া' এতে কোনো সন্দেহ নেই। দক্ষিণ এশিয়ার যেসব দেশ চীনের ইনিশিয়েটিভ-এর পার্টনার তারাই এতে যোগ দিয়েছে। আখেরেদেখা যাবে, মালদ্বীপও নাম লিখিয়েছে।ওদিকে বাংলাদেশের পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী ড. একে আব্দুল মোমেন বলেছেন, ভারতকে বাদ দিয়ে নয়, ভারত ইচ্ছা করলে এতে যোগ দিতে পারে। চীনের পক্ষ থেকে ইতিমধ্যে তাদেরকে আমন্ত্রণ জানানো হয়েছে। তিনি বলেন, চীনের এই উদ্যোগের সঙ্গে যুক্ত হয়েছে ৬টি দেশ। এর রয়েছে দুটি উদ্দেশ্য। এক, ভ্যাকসিনের যোগান নির্বিঘ্ন রাখা। দুই, খেটে খাওয়া মানুষদের জীবন রক্ষা করা।Not exactly SAARC. However, China is going to form an alternative SAARC in this model. Apart from India, other countries in South Asia are also involved in this.Not exactly SAARC. However, China is going to form an alternative SAARC like this. It will have other countries in South Asia besides India. Since China does not have diplomatic relations with Bhutan, the country is not likely to have it. Bhutan has good relations with India., the alliance is mainly with South Asian countries, especially those who have joined China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The alliance will include Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Afghanistan. The Maldives is likely to join. Although the country has not yet opened.At a meeting of foreign ministers of five South Asian countries in April, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi first outlined the idea of forming the alliance. A statement from China's foreign ministry said the five South Asian countries had praised the initiative.The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) is now inactive. And China is taking this opportunity. The organization was formed in 1965. But it did not go far due to the hostility of regional powers, especially India and Pakistan. At present the company is limited to paper and pen. Some meetings are on the sidelines. The SAARC summit has not been held for many years. After several attempts, it failed due to the cold relations between India and Pakistan.Sundar Nath Bhattarai, chairman of the China Study Center in Nepal and former ambassador, thinks there is no doubt that it is a 'minus India' led by Yachin. Countries in South Asia that are partners of the China Initiative have joined it. It will be seen in the end, Maldives has also written its name.Meanwhile, the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh. This is what Abdul Momen said, not excluding India, India can join if it wants. They have already been invited by China. He said six countries have joined China's initiative. It has two purposes. One, to keep the supply of vaccines uninterrupted. Two, to save the lives of working people.