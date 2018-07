China is investing 9 times more into Europe than into North America, report reveals

China is investing nine times more into Europe than it is into North America as policies force a divergence in demographic preference, a report released this week reveals.

In the first six months of the year, newly announced Chinese M&A into Europe was $20 billion compared to $2.5 billion in North America.

Chinese outbound FDI into North America has dropped by a whopping 92 percent in the last year from $24 billion to $2 billion.

