China is India’s enemy No. 1

18 Dec 2022 | 05:47am IST

China is India’s enemy No. 1​

Former Defence Minister late George Fernandes was perhaps the first Indian politician to call out the Chinese as ‘enemy number one’.​

It had raised hackles, as the relation with Pakistan was still consuming emotions. However, it didn’t take long to confirm George Fernandes’ forewarning. The advent of Xi Jinping as the President of China in 2013 accelerated the portents of an expansionist and authoritarian Dragon that would threaten the peace of established global order.

In the last two years, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) twice tried to forcefully occupy Indian territory. First was at Galwan in 2020 and now recently at Tawang.

It has been reported that Indian and Chinese troops were involved in a stone pelting incident in the Zimithang (Yangtse) sub-sector of Tawang Sector of LAC in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9. In this clash of stone-pelting at each other, some 30 Indian soldiers suffered minor injuries, including six seriously wounded. The casualties on the Chinese side are assessed to be higher, but nothing has been confirmed.

It is claimed by Indian authorities that some 200-300 PLA soldiers had come with the intention of occupying winter-vacated posts of the Indian Army on the LAC (Mc Mohan line). PLA troops were surprised when they found Indian troops still occupying it. It may be noted that after the Galwan incident of June 2020, Indian Army had discarded the practice of winter-vacating high altitude posts along the LAC. PLA troops, on being surprised, resorted to physically pushing out Indian soldiers, which led to stone pelting.

PLA troops were carrying wired clubs to beat back Indian soldiers. Initially, they had encountered 50 Indian soldiers, who were beefed up with overwhelming strength within 30 minutes. This had not only surprised but shocked the PLA troops. A flag meeting between opposing Commanders brought the end to the incident.

The important question is to know as to what were Chinese intentions in indulging in such provocative activities, against India. It may well be aimed at gauging Indian intentions. It is a well known fact that India intends to develop an all-weather road, at the cost of Rs 2,000 crore, along the watershed to facilitate its transfer of troops from Western sector (Tawang) of Arunachal Pradesh to Eastern Sector (Mago).

This would enhance India’s manoeuvrability, which is currently handicapped by spurs jutting southwards from Watershed. In order to switch forces from East to West or vice versa, currently troops have to come to Tezpur and then go East or West. It will reduce reaction time. Obviously, this would upset Chinese offensive plans and make it difficult for it to annex its claimed territory of South Tibet (Arunachal Pradesh). This road has similar purpose as is in the case of Dorbuk- Shyok - DBO road in Ladakh Sector.

The Indian Army of 2022 is not that of 1962. It is far more equipped and prepared than it was 50 years ago. That is why it could thwart the repeated incursion attempts of PLA into Indian territory. Although Indian Armed Forces in absolute numbers are far lesser than the Chinese, but one should also remember that the flashpoints with China are on the Himalayas and the enemy can enter through the passes only, which remains covered under thick snow for four months between December and March. The passes are also narrow. It is not possible for the PLA to bring in its tanks.

In most areas along the LAC, it has to be only the infantry, along with artillery and air support. But if that happens, it would mean a full blown armed conflict with India. At this time, the country is boiling internally due to Zero Covid policy and the enmity it has with multiple nations, including Taiwan, Japan, Vietnam and even Australia. This means China’s resources are thinned out. It can’t afford to put all its eggs into one basket.

But, it is also a fact that unless the LAC is defined, peace and tranquillity cannot exist, even though we have signed agreements to that effect. It can only exist if the reason for territorial conflict is removed. Patrolling up to the claim lines as perceived by either side will lead to skirmishes.

China cannot withstand India's holy gomutra power, which gives all brave Indian jawans 56" chest. Each Indian jawan is worth 2000 Chinese troops.

JAI HIND!
 
Was it hardly surprising? India has two territorial disputes with China and only one with Pakistan.
India sees China as a rival as well.


But Chinese people are more competent than these backward Indians.

Personally India will never be as good as China.

Also Chinese dislike Indians most after their dislike for Japanese.
 
MultaniGuy said:
Was it hardly surprising? India has two territorial disputes with China and only one with Pakistan.
India sees China as a rival as well.


But Chinese people are more competent than these backward Indians.

Personally India will never be as good as China.

Also Chinese dislike Indians most after their dislike for Japanese.
Click to expand...
Chinese don't dislike anyone - not even Japan, at least not to the degree North and South Korea dislike Japan. But Indians have been trying their damn hardest to get Chinese attention for the past 10 years, and it is working. But they better be careful what they wish for.
 

