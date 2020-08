China is home to four of the world’s five largest unicorns, led by Alibaba’s Ant Group

Ant Group, the digital financial services arm of Alibaba, had a US$150 billion valuation to top the rankings of this year’s Hurun Global Unicorn Index

The total value of all known unicorns in the world is US$1.9 trillion, equivalent to the GDP of Italy

Beijing, with 93 unicorns, led the world’s top five cities in which billion-dollar start-ups have flourished.