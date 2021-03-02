What's new

China is Failing to Rise in Global Semiconductor Industry

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

China is aiming to reach a self-sufficiency of 70 percent in the semiconductor industry by 2025, but the ambition is being thwarted by the United States. Under the circumstances, South Korean semiconductor companies are expected to get an opportunity to grow further.

According to industry sources, China currently accounts for 60 percent of the global semiconductor demand, and yet production in China stands at 16 percent of the global production volume. Besides, China’s self-sufficiency in the industry is currently less than 30 percent whereas it aimed to reach 40 percent by 2020. According to market research firm IC Insights, the figure is forecast to fall below 20 percent in 2025.

At present, the United States is strangling China in the fields including electronic design automation software, semiconductor manufacturing equipment and core intellectual properties. The United States’ shares in these fields amount to 70 percent to 90 percent. In addition, the United States is blocking cross-border M&As involving China. It tried to take over Lumileds, Lattice Power, Aixtron, and so on, only to fail.


It can be said that South Korea’s opportunity consists in the foundry field. Although U.S. fabless companies’ global market share amounts to 64 percent, the global foundry market share of the United States is 9 percent or so. The United States is currently keeping China in check by outsourcing manufacturing to Taiwanese and South Korean companies.

“Taiwan’s foundry market share amounts to 64 percent, South Korea’s is 17 percent, and the combined share of Taiwan, South Korea and the United States is close to 90 percent, which means the three countries’ alliance in the industry is a very effective tool against China,” said an industry source, adding, “Taiwan is more reliant on the Chinese economy than South Korea, Taiwan is benefiting from the rivalry between the United States and China by making use of its competitiveness in the industry, and South Korea needs to follow its example.”

http://www.businesskorea.co.kr/news/articleView.html?idxno=68144
 
StraightEdge

It was said the Chinese couldn't make jet engines as well 5 years back. Now look at WS-10, WS-20 etc., Yeah, not the best but enough to run their jets on them. There have the money and brains, just a matter of 5/7 years. One should not doubt the efforts of human brain - it just needs some more time.
 
PakFactor

StraightEdge said:
It was said the Chinese couldn't make jet engines as well 5 years back. Now look at WS-10, WS-20 etc., Yeah, not the best but enough to run their jets on them. There have the money and brains, just a matter of 5/7 years. One should not doubt the efforts of human brain - it just needs some more time.
These are just feel good articles. Deep down they know (the smart ones) China is breaking barriers and will be able to manufacture semi's as they've realized they can't rely on US.

Even though China had this in place to be self sufficient in 10 years or so -- but US moves made the urgency even more and shot this to priority no 1. They've allocated a $ 300B budget for this alone.
 
F-22Raptor

StraightEdge said:
It was said the Chinese couldn't make jet engines as well 5 years back. Now look at WS-10, WS-20 etc., Yeah, not the best but enough to run their jets on them. There have the money and brains, just a matter of 5/7 years. One should not doubt the efforts of human brain - it just needs some more time.
China has invested hundred of billions of dollars into semiconductors and has achieved minimal progress.

Semiconductors are one of the industries where you can’t just pump money into and expect results. Semiconductors are an art form, and China is barely making a dent into the US lead.
PakFactor said:
These are just feel good articles. Deep down they know (the smart ones) China is breaking barriers and will be able to manufacture semi's as they've realized they can't rely on US.

Even though China had this in place to be self sufficient in 10 years or so -- but US moves made the urgency even more and shot this to priority no 1. They've allocated a $ 300B budget for this alone.
The problem for China is the US is advancing as well. IBM unveiled the first 2nm chip in existence a few weeks ago. The US is not standing still.
 
Beast

F-22Raptor said:
China has invested hundred of billions of dollars into semiconductors and has achieved minimal progress.

Semiconductors are one of the industries where you can’t just pump money into and expect results. Semiconductors are an art form, and China is barely making a dent into the US lead.



The problem for China is the US is advancing as well. IBM unveiled the first 2nm chip in existence a few weeks ago. The US is not standing still.
The money is only recently invested and somebody expect Rome to build overnight?

It will take at least 1-2 years for something to materialize. Didn't Huawei just released a software for chip design which many brag China can't do without those western software?
 
