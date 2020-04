China is donating 1,000 ventilators to help New York in coronavirus fight

The Chinese government has facilitated a donation of 1,000 ventilators to New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday.

“This is a big deal and it’s going to make a significant difference for us,” Cuomo said during a press briefing. The state of Oregon is also sending 140 ventilators to New York, which has become an epicenter of the coronavirus.

Cuomo said during a press briefing. The state of Oregon is also sending 140 ventilators to New York, which has become an epicenter of the coronavirus. Cuomo also said that the state had put in an order for 17,000 ventilators but that the order went unfilled, likely due to intense competition for the machines and global shortages.