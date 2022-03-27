China is close to Russia, but it has looked to Ukraine for military technology​

China was close to Ukraine more than Russia in the past, because Ukraine is willing to sell anything that's worth of value to anyone as long as you have the money. The technology and weapons Ukraine inherited from the Soviet Union still valuable to China especially in the 90s to 00s. It was a good partnership as both got what they needed at the time.



But the relationship deteriorated after the 2014 Maiden Revolution that turn Ukraine into a pro-west government. Ukraine started to support some of the U.S lead anti-China rhetoric in international arena. And the move of nationalized Ukrainian aircraft engine maker Motor Sich after the agreement under the pressure by the U.S fractured the relation. Ukraine still owe China 4.5 billion from the deal and not paying back the money. The 2 paragraphs from the article is contradictory itself.



Example from this article.



"But Khivrenko denied reports that the West, especially the US, had tried to intervene and stop the transfer of military technology to China. “No one has ever tied the hands of Ukraine to prevent any military-technical trade deals” with Beijing, he said.



Kyiv blocked Chinese aerospace firm Skyrizon’s takeover bid for Ukrainian aircraft engine maker Motor Sich, amid US concerns about key technology being transferred. Kyiv said Motor Sich would be nationalised, and Skyrizon is seeking US$4.5 billion in compensation from the Ukrainian government at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague."







Also, Turkey blocked the passage of Varyag from passing the Bosphorus Strait for 3 years on the grounds of safe passage. The trip Start from Black sea on June-1999, only make it to China until March 3, 2002. China could've have an aircraft carrier 3 years earlier if not for the the Turkish blockade.



The reason Turkey given was Varyag was too big too dangerous to be towed through the strategic waterways was obviously B.S. The real reason was U.S government influence, the rest was just excuse as proven the Varyag could be towed through the Bosporus without incident. Turkey has put forward dozens of conditions and got many concession out of China including technology transfer in certain military equipments. Also one of the condition was to pay a security deposit of 1 billion US dollars.



The 1 billion US dollar deposit is not required to be paid, provided that a third-party country has to provide guarantee. It's actually easier for China to guarantee it her self because it's difficult to find a country who would do this for China at the displeasure of the U.S government. And Greece step up in this case to help China. Chinese people will always remember the Greeks for the help.