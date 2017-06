China is Building Carbon Capturing Plants to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Author Dom Galeon Editor Abby Norman June 20, 2017



China has started construction on the first of eight large-scale carbon capture and storage plants, as part of the country's efforts to decrease the country's carbon footprint. China is also leading the world in terms of the use of renewable energy.

A Sense of Responsibility

“It’s one of eight large-scale CCS projects — in varying stages of evaluation and subject to approval — that China is considering,” Tony Zhang, a senior adviser in Australia-based told the Digital Journal. The non-profit institute provided China with technical and advisory support on the project.​ Tony Zhang, a senior adviser in Australia-based Global CCS Institute . The non-profit institute provided China with technical and advisory support on the project.​

Every Effort Counts