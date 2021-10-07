What's new

China is building an 'artificial Sun' for unlimited clean energy

China is building an 'artificial Sun' for unlimited clean energy
China is constructing an artificial Sun that researchers say will be able to provide unlimited energy is Beijing backs it.
Researchers in China are working hard to create an "artificial Sun" capable of producing unlimited clean energy.
82006_01_china-is-building-an-artificial-sun-and-they-just-set-new-record.jpg


Back in June, researchers at the Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST) set a new world record for nuclear fusion. The team was able to raise temperatures of their mini-star to 120 million degrees Celsius (216,000,032 F) for 101 seconds, and while that doesn't seem very long, in 2016, the team was able to get the temperature to 50 million degrees Celsius for 102 seconds. As you can see, considerable progress is being made.

The team does have a few problems on their hands though. To create a mini-star here on Earth, the team needs to sustain a large amount of pressure in the chamber so the nuclear fusion process can take place. For the Sun or any other stars like it, this process is quite easy. The Sun is so large that gravity provides an equally distributed amount of pressure needed to initiate and sustain the fusion process. While researchers are still quite far from replicating what the Sun can do, steps are being taken towards achieving that goal.

82006_02_china-is-building-an-artificial-sun-unlimited-clean-energy.jpg

According to one of the lead scientists at EAST, the team would be able to produce electricity from an "artificial Sun" in the early 2030s if Beijing backed the project. If the researcher's estimations are correct, the team could create the first "artificial Sun" that will be able to provide the country and perhaps even the world, a sustained endless supply of clean energy.

China's new-generation 'artificial sun' makes a breakthrough
Technology 21:41, 21-Oct-2022
5f6b27d729014d94b687d006e1e6df59.png

China's new-generation "artificial sun," the HL-2M Tokamak. /CNNC

With its plasma current exceeding one million amperes, the HL-2M Tokamak, China's new-generation "artificial sun," set a new record in the country on Wednesday for the operation of a controlled nuclear fusion device, according to the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC).

The plasma current is a core parameter of tokamak fusion reactor. A plasma current of one million amperes is necessary for nuclear fusion, said the CNNC.

"The breakthrough marks an important step towards fusion ignition in nuclear fusion research and development in China," said Zhong Wulv, deputy director of the Center for Fusion Science under the Southwestern Institute of Physics affiliated to CNNC and head of the HL-2M experiment, at an interview with the Science and Technology Daily.

The HL-2M Tokamak, the country's largest in scale and highest in parameters, went into operation and achieved its first plasma discharge in December 2020.

76f06ead11c44f1eae5208f2f2683450.jpeg

Researchers celebrate as the plasma current of China's new-generation "artificial sun" exceeded 1 million amperes. /CNNC

What is an 'artificial sun'?
The nuclear fusion process that is occurring inside the core of the sun constitutes its energy in both heat and light. Fusion energy is considered to be an ideal "ultimate energy" for mankind due to its abundant resources and inherent safety.

Scientists in the world have been working to achieve controlled nuclear fusion reaction for decades, and the fusion experimental device is known as the "artificial sun."

The experimental advanced superconducting tokamak (EAST), or the Chinese "artificial sun," in Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province, started operation in 2016. It achieved a
continuous high-temperature plasma operation for 1,056 seconds in December 2021, the longest duration of its kind in the world at that time, according to a report by Xinhua News Agency.

The ultimate goal of EAST is to create nuclear fusion, using deuterium abound in the sea to provide a steady stream of clean energy, according to the Institute of Plasma Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

China's new-generation 'artificial sun' makes a breakthrough

With its plasma current exceeding one million amperes, the HL-2M Tokamak, China's new-generation "artificial sun," set a new record in the country on Wednesday for the operation of a controlled nuclear fusion device, according to the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC).
