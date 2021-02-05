What's new

China Is Building a Chain of Giant Covid Quarantine Centers

China Is Building a Chain of Giant Covid Quarantine Centers

China is asking city governments to create specialized quarantine facilities that can house thousands of overseas arrivals, as the country continues to take a zero-tolerance approach to keeping out Covid-19.
An isolation center with 1,000 temporary quarantine rooms under construction at Ruifeng Industrial Park in Putian, Fujian Province, China, on Sept. 27.


An isolation center with 1,000 temporary quarantine rooms under construction at Ruifeng Industrial Park in Putian, Fujian Province, China, on Sept. 27.

China is asking city governments to create specialized quarantine facilities that can house thousands of overseas arrivals, as the country continues to take a zero-tolerance approach to keeping out Covid-19.
Local authorities have until the end of October to convert or build the hubs, National Health Commission official Cui Gang told a briefing this week, with the requirement for at least 20 rooms for every 10,000 residents. The goal is to prevent the country's quarantine facilities from becoming "scattered" and "disorganized," Cui said.




