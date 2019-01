China is building a 9,400 ft long tunnel UNDER THE SEA as part of a £2 billion 'super' subway line

Workers in Dalian, China, started to drill the tunnel today with the help of a boring machine

The underwater passage spans across the Suoyu Bay of Dalian, a city with six million people

The tunnel boring machine, the Haihong Hao, is developed and built just for the 'super project'

The Haihong Hao is said to be the most advanced tunnel boring machine developed by China

The Suoyu Bay tunnel is part of the Dalian Metro Line 5 which is expected to complete in 2023. Commuters are seen riding in a subway train in Dalian in 2017 in the file photo above