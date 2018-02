China is building a £1.2 billion high-speed railway across the notoriously choppy waters of the 'Bermuda Triangle of Asia'

Pingtan Strait Railroad Bridge spans across rough sea off south-east China

The area is a 'no-go zone' for bridge builders due to high winds and huge waves

Workers are using a team of monster bridge-building machines for the project

The bridge is a part of a £2.6 million railway and set to be complete in 2019