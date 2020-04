It's normal to be angry, but the way the event was handled was very poor. I'll illustrate what I meant by comparison.



If the same event happened in the west. The western media would immediately control the explanations. African thugs violated quarantine and put everyone in great danger. They would show only clips of them screaming and hurting innocent white people. Ominous music plays in the background. Aggressive looking mug shots of the Africans would be shown. There would be short interviews with terrified white citizens who are shaken by the thugs. They would get "good" Africans to denounce those bad Africans and say they need to be locked up for breaking the law and spreading this deadly virus and how this is about justice - not about race. Other experts/law enforcement people would calmly explain that these INDIVIDUALS are being arrested for breaking the law. The would emphasize they have lots of law abiding Africans this has nothing to do with them and assure their personal rights are protected. This would be broadcasted everywhere in roughly the same time and more or less the same format. Minor variations would be allowed. This creates the echo chamber of broad consensus. Now, everyone seeing this is on the side of white people. People would view whites as just and balanced. In the prisons, whites would rape them and torture them while calling them filthy niggers. None of that will be broadcasted.



Now, compare that to you. All I see is "innocent" Black people being "discriminated against". Then over-compensating eunuch faggots giving Africans flowers, which makes you APPEAR completely guilty despite being the victims.



The difference is in perception management and having a routine to handle situations. What I outlined is short simple and effective. A borderline retarded person can pull this off. It has nothing to do with brain power. China's endless soft power failures are due to a total lack of perception management and the REFUSAL to even consider how your are perceived.



The "I don't give a **** how others perceive me" is why people often hate Chinese people even though you're not malicious. Whites are a 100x more racist, vicious, and violent towards Africans than Chinese people but they know how to manage perceptions.

