China is assuming it can fight without waging a war against India : CDS Rawat

China's "shove and push" tactics to compel nations to give in to their demands did not deter India in Ladakh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said on Thursday.Addressing a virtual discussion at the ongoing Raisina Dialogue, Gen Bipin Rawat said, "They [China] feel just by doing a little bit of shove and push they will be able to compel nations to give in to their demands. But India stood firm on the northern borders, and we have proven that we will not get pushed."He said that India, by standing firm, prevented a change in status quo. "We have been able to gather world support and I think the international community has to come to our support to say yes there is an international rule-based order which every nation must follow. This is what we have been able to achieve.""China attempted to say that it is my way or no other way. Such nature of undeclared war will place dilemma in minds of decision-makers, whether to resort to kinetic force and thus be labelled as aggressor," Gen Rawat added.India and China have been. Despite the initial disengagement, tensions prevail as there is no final resolution.Gen Rawat said China tried to change the status quo by use of "disruptive technology without using force"."As of now, they have not used force and they thought India as a nation will succumb to the pressures. They are putting pressure on us because of the technological advantage they have," he added.Stressing that nations like China are looking to use alternative means of technology in warfare to put pressure and impose their will on other nations, Gen Rawat said, "I think unconventional means of conflict employed by clever use of disruptive technologies could actually paralyse networks causing breakdowns of systems, banking, power grids, transportation, communication."Answering a question on China's aggressive moves and galvanisation, Gen Rawat said, "They feel they have arrived, they have a superior armed force because of technological advantage. They have created disruptive technologies which can paralyse systems of the adversary."He said that while militaries around the world are seeking innovative systems to enhance their combat capabilities, disruptive technologies on the other hand will compel nations to rethink techniques and doctrines of warfighting. "That is what China is evolving to do. It is trying to get into limited conflict."Gen Rawat pointed out how China used information warfare, sending a message of superiority, thinking the "adversary will not be able to stand up against them and succumb to these threats"."Through the weaponisation of social media, internet is changing war and politics. Technology will indeed play an important role in the manner in which nations perform in the future."To a question about, Gen Rawat said the vacuum left behind could be exploited by others."We would like to see peace and tranquillity returning to the region. Our concern is that the vacuum that is going to be created with the withdrawal of US and NATO should not create space for other disruptors and, therefore, the violence continues in Afghanistan.""We would be very happy to provide whatever support we can in development of Afghanistan and making sure peace returns to that nation. People have got tired and are looking at peace," he added.When asked whether it was Iran and Pakistan that could exploit the situation, he said there are many nations that would like to step into Afghanistan. "Many people are looking at the opportunity to exploit the vacuum that is being created. Afghanistan is a nation that is rich in resources. There are nations that tend to exploit resources for their own benefit without the benefit going to the community of that nation. International community must step in to ensure Afghanistan is for the Afghans," get said.Speaking on the condition of Uyghurs in China's Xinjiang, Gen Rawat said, "In our nation, we have always believed that every community, irrespective of religion, creed, colour, have equal rights. The world must stand together in ensuring that people get their human rights."