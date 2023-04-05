What's new

China is a 'new competitor', not an enemy - ex-Google CEO

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
56,448
-23
98,468
Country
China
Location
China

China is a 'new competitor', not an enemy - ex-Google CEO​


Reuters Videos
Tue, April 4, 2023 at 3:03 AM EDT
STORY: Speaking to the Sydney Dialogue audience via video link, the chairman of the U.S. Special Competitive Studies Project said that China was unlike the Soviet Union at the height of the Cold War, because it was "an autocratic competitor that is run by technocrats that is very capable of inventing a new future."

He also criticised the U.S. government for restricting Chinese researchers from moving to the United States to work on technologies like quantum computing, saying: "Why would you not want the smartest Indians and Russians and Chinese out of those countries and in your country?"

news.yahoo.com

China a 'new competitor', not an enemy - ex-Google CEO

STORY: Speaking to the Sydney Dialogue audience via video link, the chairman of the U.S. Special Competitive Studies Project said that China was unlike the Soviet Union at the height of the Cold War, because it was "an autocratic competitor that is run by technocrats that is very capable of...
news.yahoo.com news.yahoo.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
G-7 should form united front versus China: ex-U.S. trade official
Replies
0
Views
158
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Craig Murray: Why Would China Be An Enemy? To react to Beijing’s growing economic power by increasing Western military power is hopeless and stupid
Replies
1
Views
328
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Hamartia Antidote
Google begins opening access to its ChatGPT competitor Bard
Replies
1
Views
145
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
China tells West to stop creating ‘imaginary enemies’
Replies
10
Views
433
REhorror
R
beijingwalker
  • Question
In China, Tesla could win electric vehicle price battle - but lose the war
Replies
0
Views
190
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom