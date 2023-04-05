China is a 'new competitor', not an enemy - ex-Google CEO​

Reuters VideosTue, April 4, 2023 at 3:03 AM EDTSTORY: Speaking to the Sydney Dialogue audience via video link, the chairman of the U.S. Special Competitive Studies Project said that China was unlike the Soviet Union at the height of the Cold War, because it was "an autocratic competitor that is run by technocrats that is very capable of inventing a new future."He also criticised the U.S. government for restricting Chinese researchers from moving to the United States to work on technologies like quantum computing, saying: "Why would you not want the smartest Indians and Russians and Chinese out of those countries and in your country?"