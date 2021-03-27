What's new

China, Iran sign 25-year comprehensive strategic partnership deal

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif have signed a 25-year comprehensive strategic partnership agreement, marking a milestone in bilateral relations between the two countries.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif sign a 25-year strategic partnership agreement in Tehran, Iran, on March 27, 2021. (Photo by Mehr)
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif have signed a 25-year comprehensive strategic partnership agreement, marking a milestone in bilateral relations between the two countries.
The two diplomats put their signatures on the document in Tehran Saturday in a ceremony carried live on national television.
Wang and Zarif also marked "half a century of friendly dilomatic relations" by opening an exhibition of documents on the two countries' bilateral ties.
Wang said China's relations with Iran will be "permanent and strategic" and will not be affected by the current situation.
“Iran decides independently on its relations with other countries and is not like some countries that change their position with one phone call,” he said in his meeting with Ali Larijani, an advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.
Referring to historic and friendly relations between Tehran and Beijing, Wang stressed the importance of bilateral cooperation within the framework of the 25-year strategic partnership agreement and expressed his satisfaction with the deal’s finalization.
The two sides further explored ways to develop political, economic and strategic ties, underlining the need for close consultations between the two countries to promote long-term cooperation.
The top Chinese diplomat who is in Tehran for a two-day visit also met with Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani.
 
Arian

This agreement can either go very well or very bad for Iran. Let's hope that it doesn't end up like the JCPOA. We all know the negotiation skills of Zarif and his team in the Foreign Ministry.
 
zartosht

whats with the doom and gloom? this is excellent news for Iran.

American unilaterism that hurt Iran so much is dying. China is becoming an equal/superior power to the US. and the US has already started the cold war.

Iran will massively benefit from this. being an extremely important geopolitical country, both the west and china will need IRan. Obama recognized this and went for the JCPOA to get IRan away from China.

that moron bull in a china shop Trump ruined that. now Iran will almost certainly be a chinese long term "friend" (not ally). unless Biden does something dramatic and fast.
worse then the 80s?

IRan was a defenseless country exausted from war and weak. The USSR was collapsing and a dominant hegemon US had the world at its fingertips and had a HUGE target on Irans head. during the cowboy reagan era.

if Iran can survive that, it can survive anything,
 
Blue In Green

As always gentlemen, we must be cautious (which by the looks of it, many of you are lmao) about what goes on with these stupid f#cking "deals" that Iran likes to sign on a piece of parchment here and there with X or Y country from time-to-time.

We know past dealings with China have been.....uh....lukewarm at best you could say? But then again, what other options are left outside of continued economic turmoil from genocidal Americans being led by the Zionist-Jewish (Israeli) Cabal back in Washington. One can only hope such an accord will bear fruit that will help regular Iranians live more prosperous and secure lives.
 
Great news. I know exactly what most Iranian's with their siege mentality are thinking. When will China dump us? Be that as it may but before you thrash Beijing ask yourself how did the deal with USA go? Where are the Euros? Best of all how did that billion plus superpower called India go? Is it still buying oil from you? Is India built Chah Bahar port?

I think I know the answer to that. The fact is nothing surprises me. USA has immense global power and not many countries can stand or more importantly will not sacrifice themselves for Iran.

But and this is crucial. Of every country on earth the least pliable [caveat: it is still open to US pressure], yes the LEAST pliable is China. Thus it would make sense for Iran to build up strategic concord with a country that is at least USA-proof to a degree. And with every year it is becoming even less pliable to US power.
 
Iran and China sign another road-map understanding in order to further map out other maps (about roads) which will eventually lead to the final main road (also named map) that'll take them both to their end destination, that being a comprehensive deal.

Said comprehensive deal will be the ultimate mutual understanding about what road to take (possibly). :)

Kinda which they would just use Google Maps already you know?
 
Believe it or not, our situation is not much better than the 80s. ;-)

And that is kind of irrelevant. Isn't it? Even if we assume that our situation is better than the 80s (which is really not the case), how does that justify signing a deal that could be potentially very bad?
 
