China, Iran sign 25-year comprehensive strategic partnership deal

Great news. I know exactly what most Iranian's with their siege mentality are thinking. When will China dump us? Be that as it may but before you thrash Beijing ask yourself how did the deal with USA go? Where are the Euros? Best of all how did that billion plus superpower called India go? Is it still buying oil from you? Is India built Chah Bahar port?



I think I know the answer to that. The fact is nothing surprises me. USA has immense global power and not many countries can stand or more importantly will not sacrifice themselves for Iran.



But and this is crucial. Of every country on earth the least pliable [caveat: it is still open to US pressure], yes the LEAST pliable is China. Thus it would make sense for Iran to build up strategic concord with a country that is at least USA-proof to a degree. And with every year it is becoming even less pliable to US power.