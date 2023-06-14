China, Iran and Pakistan start security consultations in Beijing China, Iran and Pakistan have started security consultations in Beijing as they form a new alliance in Asia.

A new alliance is in the formation in Asia.China, Iran and Pakistan organised their first trilateral counter-terrorism conference in Beijing on Wednesday. The three nations, of which two are nuclear-armed, held discussions on the regional security situation and counter-terrorism.A statement from Pakistani capital Islamabad said: “The delegations held detailed discussions on the regional security situation, particularly the threat of terrorism faced by the region”. For added momentum, the three nations have decided to institutionalise the trilateral consultations on counter-terrorism and security for regular future meetings.The Pakistani foreign office statement, “… the threat of terrorism faced by the region…” could be an indirect reference to western neighbour Afghanistan, where the Taliban formed a government in August 2021 after the withdrawal of American troops. The Taliban’s storming back to power after two decades in the wilderness also brought back fears that radical ideologies and terrorism would surge.The three partners share a common border with a landlocked Afghanistan