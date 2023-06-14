What's new

China, Iran and Pakistan start security consultations in Beijing

chinasun

chinasun

FULL MEMBER
Feb 24, 2021
898
-18
1,067
Country
China
Location
United States
China-Iran-Pakistan-Trilateral.jpg

A new alliance is in the formation in Asia.

China, Iran and Pakistan organised their first trilateral counter-terrorism conference in Beijing on Wednesday. The three nations, of which two are nuclear-armed, held discussions on the regional security situation and counter-terrorism.

A statement from Pakistani capital Islamabad said: “The delegations held detailed discussions on the regional security situation, particularly the threat of terrorism faced by the region”. For added momentum, the three nations have decided to institutionalise the trilateral consultations on counter-terrorism and security for regular future meetings.

The Pakistani foreign office statement, “… the threat of terrorism faced by the region…” could be an indirect reference to western neighbour Afghanistan, where the Taliban formed a government in August 2021 after the withdrawal of American troops. The Taliban’s storming back to power after two decades in the wilderness also brought back fears that radical ideologies and terrorism would surge.

The three partners share a common border with a landlocked Afghanistan


www.google.com

China, Iran and Pakistan start security consultations in Beijing

China, Iran and Pakistan have started security consultations in Beijing as they form a new alliance in Asia.
www.google.com www.google.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan, China, Afghanistan vow action against terrorist outfits including TTP
Replies
6
Views
277
PWFI
PWFI
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
New Chinese foreign minister to arrive in Pakistan on maiden visit on Friday
Replies
0
Views
248
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ghazi52
China’s new foreign minister likely to visit Pakistan this week
Replies
2
Views
345
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Trilateral talks: Chinese FM, Afghan interim FM arrive in Pakistan
Replies
4
Views
325
PDF
PDF
Cheepek
China hopes Pakistan political forces will uphold stability
Replies
3
Views
519
maithil
M

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom