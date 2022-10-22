China, Iran and Pakistan are civilizations while India is a fake nation that need to be balkanized

Abdul Rehman Majeed said:



It is not going to happen. Our awam is enough to give a bloody nose to their military.



Indians are finding it tough to control IOK and you speak of them crossing into Pakistan?It is not going to happen. Our awam is enough to give a bloody nose to their military. Click to expand...

You say this, but if the Indian Military Invades, it will not be good for Pakistan. I highly doubt India will be defeated whilst attempting to annex the regionI know you mean well, as a patriotic Pakistani, but you need to see straight here. The generals are too busy selling their souls to the lowest bidder, and you talk about the collapse of India- which is a state that is currently leaps and bounds more stable than Pakistan