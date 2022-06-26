What's new

China Invites 13 Countries to 'BRICS Plus' Summit in Beijing !

China Criticises Blocs, Invites 13 Countries to BRICS-Related Event

Besides the leaders of the BRICS countries, China had invited leaders of 13 countries for the event, seen to be Beijing’s push to expand the five-member bloc. These include Algeria, Argentina, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Senegal, Uzbekistan, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Fiji, Malaysia and Thailand.

647a3eb8-f3f7-11ec-be7e-df6703e802fb_1656101063469.jpg

Chinese President Xi Jinping hosts the 14th Brics Summit via video link in Beijing, on Thursday. (AP)

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday praised developing countries for the resolve to seek “strength through unity” but criticised in strong words “some countries” for building “a small yard with high fences”, the third day in a row he appeared to disapprove of US-led western alliances.

“Some countries have politicised and marginalised the development issue, built ‘a small yard with high fences’, imposed maximum sanctions, and stoked division and confrontation,” Xi said in his speech, delivered virtually, at the High-level Dialogue on Global Development on Friday.

Besides the leaders of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) countries, China had invited leaders of 13 countries for the event, seen to be Beijing’s push to expand the Five-member Bloc. It was a mix of countries: Algeria, Argentina, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Senegal, Uzbekistan, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Fiji, Malaysia and Thailand.

Calling for an “enabling international environment for development”, Xi warned that “protectionist moves will boomerang; anyone attempting to form exclusive blocs will end up isolating himself; maximum sanctions serve nobody’s interest, and practices of decoupling and supply disruption are neither feasible nor sustainable”.

An English translation of Xi’s speech, which was delivered in Mandarin, was released by the Chinese foreign ministry late on Friday, a day after the 14th Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) summit was held online.

Xi did not name countries but his criticism is being interpreted to be directed at the US, its alliances and the sanctions they imposed on Russia for invading Ukraine.

The Chinese President said: “…emerging markets and developing countries are more resolved to seek strength through unity, and the new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation is bringing more opportunities to countries around the world.”

On the issue of global development, the Chinese President mentioned The Global Development Initiative (GDI) and said China will take pragmatic steps to give continued support to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

“China will allocate more resources for global development cooperation. We will upgrade the ‘South-South Cooperation Assistance Fund’ to a ‘Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund’, and add US$1 billion to the fund on top of the US$3 billion already committed,” he said.

In a statement, India’s Minister of External Affairs said, “On 24 June, Prime Minister [Narendra Modi] highlighted India’s development partnership with Africa, Central Asia, South East Asia, and from Pacific to Caribbean; India’s focus on a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based maritime space; respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations from the Indian Ocean Region to Pacific Ocean; and reform of multilateral system as large parts of Asia and all of Africa and Latin America have no voice in global decision-making.

“Prime Minister noted the importance of circular economy and invited citizens of participating countries to join Lifestyle for Environment (LIFE) campaign. The participating guest countries were Algeria, Argentina, Cambodia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Fiji, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Senegal, Uzbekistan, Malaysia, and Thailand.”

https://www.hindustantimes.com/worl...s-to-brics-related-event-101656100528635.html













Algeria, Argentina, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Senegal, Uzbekistan, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Fiji, Malaysia and Thailand are the Candidates that interested to join BRICS Plus.


While Argentina, successfully securing support from both China & Brazil
untitled-png.856743

https://dialogochino.net/en/trade-investment/54987-brics-argentina-join-summit-china-brazil-support/


Indonesia also successfully securing support from China
https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202205/1266202.shtml

While Kazakhstan already got Russian Support, and I believe China's Support also follow very soon.


The Expansion of BRICS Plus first initiated by Russia, then China supported that. And currently China is in the process to form cooperation mechanism of BRICS Plus Expansion. So BRICS Plus can accept new members ASAP
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1539976847844593664
 
Raeisi invited by China to deliver speech at BRICS+

Raeisi invited by China to deliver speech at BRICS+


TEHRAN, Jun. 23 (MNA) – At the official invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping as host of BRICS Summit 2022, President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi will attend the event and will deliver a speech on Friday.

The Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi will discuss the Islamic Republic's viewpoints on international issues and the development of trade and economic cooperation with other countries at the event, which will be held tomorrow evening (Friday).

The meeting will discuss "high-level talks for global development."

Iran is the only country in West Asia region that has been invited to attend the BRICS+ summit.

BRICS is the acronym coined to associate five major emerging economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China (PRC), and South Africa. The BRICS members are known for their significant influence on regional affairs. Since 2009, the governments of the BRICS states have met annually at formal summits.

BRICS Summit 2022 is hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

https://en.mehrnews.com/news/188328/Raeisi-invited-by-China-to-deliver-speech-at-BRICS

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1540391299920060417

Iran will be a nice add for BRICS Plus Expansion.


Personally, I hope Pakistan can join the BRICS Plus Summit very soon. Pakistan is such a Powerhouse & Wonderful country :tup:
 
ARGENTINA
Untitled.png

https://en.mercopress.com/2022/06/25/president-says-argentina-would-like-to-join-brics

President says Argentina Would Like to Join BRICS Plus​

Saturday, June 25th 2022 - 10:05 UTC


BRICS accounts for 42% of the world's population and 24% of the global gross product, BRICS accounts for 42% of the world's population and 24% of the global gross product, Fernández recalled recalled

BRICS accounts for 42% of the world's population and 24% of the global gross product, BRICS accounts for 42% of the world's population and 24% of the global gross product, Fernández recalled recalled

Argentine President Alberto Fernández Friday made a virtual appearance at this week's BRICS Summit, during which he asked that his country be admitted into the bloc alongside Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

“We are enthusiastic about the prospect of coordinating policies that enhance the agenda of the countries of the global South,” the Argentine leader said. “We aspire to be full members of this group of nations,” added Fernández, who also called “for peace in Ukraine,” while Russian President Vladimir Putin was watching from his own end of the closed-circuit streaming. “As Pope Francis has pointed out, neither wheat nor food can become a weapon of war, nor can the human person become a bargaining chip,” he added.

“It is imperative that hostilities cease in Ukraine. We want to be part of the search for a solution that brings all those involved closer together,” he insisted, in line with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who also called for world peace. Argentina's participation was due to a personal invitation by the Chinese President to Fernández during a trip to Beijing in February.

Fernández stressed it was necessary to “achieve a lasting peace that definitively leaves behind the dynamics unleashed by the escalation of war” and called on leaders to put “an end to violence, resuming dialogue and reestablishing the value of solidarity are ethical imperatives that this time imposes on us.” Fernández, who holds this year the pro-tempore presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), proposed his country as a bridge to find a solution.

The Argentine leader asked to explore “cooperation mechanisms, such as the currency swap that Argentina signed with China” and thanked Xi for the invitation and all the countries of the bloc for the “demand to peacefully negotiate the Malvinas issue with the United Kingdom.”

Fernández also pointed out that “the expansion of the New Development Bank -of BRICS- can be a useful instrument to strengthen national infrastructures.” He also called to “promote the creation of an International Risk Rating Agency, which puts in public hands what today is in the hands of private interests.”

The Argentine head of state also underlined that BRICS accounted for 42% of the world's population and 24% of the global gross product. “We are safe and responsible food suppliers, recognized in the field of biotechnology and applied logistics technology. This means that we are not only capable of producing and exporting food. We also know how to provide services and train specialists so that other countries can increase their productive efficiency and thus improve the quality of life of their inhabitants,” Fernández elaborated

He also recalled that Vaca Muerta in the province of Neuquén was the second-largest unconventional gas reserve and the fourth-largest oil reserve. “Argentine and foreign companies are not only exploiting fossil fuels in an unconventional way”, but “they are also venturing into the exploitation of lithium, green hydrogen, and other renewable energies.”

BRICS leaders have also called for “a world free of nuclear weapons” in a joint declaration adopted Thursday: “We reaffirm our commitment to a world free of nuclear weapons and stress our strong commitment to nuclear disarmament and our support to the work on this subject during the session of 2022 of the Conference on Disarmament,” the declaration reads.

The BRICS resolution also called for “negotiations in bilateral and multilateral formats to resolve all issues pertaining to the Korean Peninsula, including its complete denuclearization” and highlighted the need to “resolve the Iranian nuclear issue through peaceful and diplomatic means.”












China Supports Argentine Claim To The Malvinas Islands

whatsapp_image_2022-02-08_at_1_52_19_pm.jpeg_1718483346.jpeg

Representation of an aerial view of the position of the Malvinas Islands with respect to Argentina. | Photo: Twitter/ @AndyVermaut

"We hope that the UK will respond positively to Argentina's request to start dialogue and negotiation as soon as possible," Chinese authorities highlighted.


On Tuesday, the Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom reiterated its support for Argentina’s claim to sovereignty over the Malvinas Islands.

"Our position on the Malvinas Islands issue is consistent," the Embassy tweeted, stressing that China has always advocated that territorial disputes should be resolved through peaceful negotiations, as established by the principles of the United Nations (UN) Charter.

"We hope that the UK will respond positively to Argentina's request to start dialogue and negotiation as soon as possible and find a just and lasting solution to the conflict,” Chinese authorities highlighted.

Upon Presidents Xi Jinping and Alberto Fernandez issued a joint statement to deepen their country’s strategic partnership on Sunday, U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss alleged the Malvinas Islands are part of the British family.

In June 2021, Geng Shuan, the Chinese representative to the United Nations, stated that the Malvinas Islands issue is essentially a legacy of colonialism and called for international efforts to put an end to it.

In 1833, the United Kingdom occupied the archipelago and evicted the Argentine inhabitants and authorities. In 1982, de facto President Leopoldo Galtieri attempted to regain the Malvinas by armed means. This unsuccessful initiative resulted in the death of 649 Argentine combatants.

https://www.telesurenglish.net/news...im-To-The-Malvinas-Islands-20220208-0009.html

Interesting Development :enjoy:
 
Congrats ✅

Reuters: You just mentioned that the five BRICS countries’ leaders have agreed to cooperation on the expansion of BRICS. During the meeting yesterday, did any of the other BRICS leaders say they weren’t quite ready for BRICS expansion at the moment? How does China feel about that if that’s the case?

Wang Wenbin: As I said just now, at yesterday’s summit, all BRICS leaders agreed to move ahead on “BRICS Plus” cooperation and advance the BRICS membership expansion process. Relevant consensus is also reflected in the XIV BRICS Summit Beijing Declaration adopted and released at the summit.

https://www.fmprc.gov.cn/eng/xwfw_665399/s2510_665401/202206/t20220624_10709730.html
 
Russia cannons fire 50,000 artillery shells per day in Ukraine on people, homes, hospitals, kindergarten.

Killing, raping is The new democratic world order per Lavrov, the liar of Moscow.

The West is the problem, per Xi Jingping, Ccp chairman.
 
ALGERIA ✅

President Tebboune emphasizes Algeria’s approach on Establishment of New Economic Order​

Published On : Saturday, 25 June 2022 09:22


Algerian-referendum.jpg



ALGIERS- President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune emphasized Friday Algeria’s approach on the necessity of establishing a new economic order ensuring parity and fairness between the countries.

“I would like to address President of the People’s Republic of China, who sponsored this meeting, to congratulate you as your country chairs the BRICS countries and to welcome your wise choice of the themes on the agenda of this meeting that we dub important, even very important in this situation,” said President Tebboune in his speech, by videoconference, in a high-level meeting of the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and other emerging economies on the global development.

“The tensions and throes shaking the international relations today concern all of us, not only in view of the volume of the global governance and the current challenges facing the efforts aimed at establishing peace, ending conflicts and boosting the development wheel, but also given the dangers of polarization which augur a change of power relations on the international scene and outline the new global order,” added President Tebboune.

For President Tebboune “our past experiences clearly showed us that the imbalance on the international scene and the marginalization of the emerging countries within the different global governance bodies constitute a source of instability, lack of equity and absence of development.”

“These tensions remind us and resurface the supposition suggested by Algeria, nearly 50 years ago, on the necessity of establishing a new economic order that ensures parity and fairness between the countries,” he underlined.

President of the Republic underlined the efforts aimed to restore security and stability in the world, pointing out that he “is sure today that the economic underdevelopment from which suffer several emerging countries isn’t only an internal issue but derives its roots from an obvious imbalance in the structures of the international economic relations and the hegemony exerted by a group of countries,” he said.

“Breaking off with this vicious circle is achieved through the spirit, the principles and the objectives of important resolutions adopted by the international community during the United Nations General Assembly , mainly the resolution n 3201 on the Declaration for the Establishment of a New International Economic Order based on equity and equality in sovereignty, as well as on the mutual and integrated interests and cooperation between all the countries,” he stressed.

https://www.aps.dz/en/economy/44087...proach-on-establishment-of-new-economic-order

Apollon said:
Sorry, 'sick man of europe' is not invited to this club
 
Daniel808 said:

ALGERIA ✅

President Tebboune emphasizes Algeria’s approach on Establishment of New Economic Order​

Published On : Saturday, 25 June 2022 09:22


Algerian-referendum.jpg



ALGIERS- President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune emphasized Friday Algeria’s approach on the necessity of establishing a new economic order ensuring parity and fairness between the countries.

“I would like to address President of the People’s Republic of China, who sponsored this meeting, to congratulate you as your country chairs the BRICS countries and to welcome your wise choice of the themes on the agenda of this meeting that we dub important, even very important in this situation,” said President Tebboune in his speech, by videoconference, in a high-level meeting of the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and other emerging economies on the global development.

“The tensions and throes shaking the international relations today concern all of us, not only in view of the volume of the global governance and the current challenges facing the efforts aimed at establishing peace, ending conflicts and boosting the development wheel, but also given the dangers of polarization which augur a change of power relations on the international scene and outline the new global order,” added President Tebboune.

For President Tebboune “our past experiences clearly showed us that the imbalance on the international scene and the marginalization of the emerging countries within the different global governance bodies constitute a source of instability, lack of equity and absence of development.”

“These tensions remind us and resurface the supposition suggested by Algeria, nearly 50 years ago, on the necessity of establishing a new economic order that ensures parity and fairness between the countries,” he underlined.

President of the Republic underlined the efforts aimed to restore security and stability in the world, pointing out that he “is sure today that the economic underdevelopment from which suffer several emerging countries isn’t only an internal issue but derives its roots from an obvious imbalance in the structures of the international economic relations and the hegemony exerted by a group of countries,” he said.

“Breaking off with this vicious circle is achieved through the spirit, the principles and the objectives of important resolutions adopted by the international community during the United Nations General Assembly , mainly the resolution n 3201 on the Declaration for the Establishment of a New International Economic Order based on equity and equality in sovereignty, as well as on the mutual and integrated interests and cooperation between all the countries,” he stressed.

https://www.aps.dz/en/economy/44087...proach-on-establishment-of-new-economic-order



Sorry, 'sick man of europe' is not invited to this club
I doubt Germany would like to join that club of loser countries
 
Han-Tang said:
PIIGS
your country Greece is already in a club of loser countries
Im German. Father is German, mother Greek. I have german passport.


And btw...Greece as a EU member is richer than any BRICS. Name a BRICS country with better gdp per capita than Greece. 😅👍
 
Viet said:
Russia cannons fire 50,000 artillery shells per day in Ukraine on people, homes, hospitals, kindergarten.

Killing, raping is The new democratic world order per Lavrov, the liar of Moscow.

The West is the problem, per Xi Jingping, Ccp chairman.
Yawn!..........americans did the above ×10 against Iraq and Afghanistan for over 20 years!......... :disagree:
 
Daniel808 said:

China Criticises Blocs, Invites 13 Countries to BRICS-Related Event

Besides the leaders of the BRICS countries, China had invited leaders of 13 countries for the event, seen to be Beijing’s push to expand the five-member bloc. These include Algeria, Argentina, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Senegal, Uzbekistan, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Fiji, Malaysia and Thailand.

647a3eb8-f3f7-11ec-be7e-df6703e802fb_1656101063469.jpg

Chinese President Xi Jinping hosts the 14th Brics Summit via video link in Beijing, on Thursday. (AP)

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday praised developing countries for the resolve to seek “strength through unity” but criticised in strong words “some countries” for building “a small yard with high fences”, the third day in a row he appeared to disapprove of US-led western alliances.

“Some countries have politicised and marginalised the development issue, built ‘a small yard with high fences’, imposed maximum sanctions, and stoked division and confrontation,” Xi said in his speech, delivered virtually, at the High-level Dialogue on Global Development on Friday.

Besides the leaders of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) countries, China had invited leaders of 13 countries for the event, seen to be Beijing’s push to expand the Five-member Bloc. It was a mix of countries: Algeria, Argentina, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Senegal, Uzbekistan, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Fiji, Malaysia and Thailand.

Calling for an “enabling international environment for development”, Xi warned that “protectionist moves will boomerang; anyone attempting to form exclusive blocs will end up isolating himself; maximum sanctions serve nobody’s interest, and practices of decoupling and supply disruption are neither feasible nor sustainable”.

An English translation of Xi’s speech, which was delivered in Mandarin, was released by the Chinese foreign ministry late on Friday, a day after the 14th Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) summit was held online.

Xi did not name countries but his criticism is being interpreted to be directed at the US, its alliances and the sanctions they imposed on Russia for invading Ukraine.

The Chinese President said: “…emerging markets and developing countries are more resolved to seek strength through unity, and the new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation is bringing more opportunities to countries around the world.”

On the issue of global development, the Chinese President mentioned The Global Development Initiative (GDI) and said China will take pragmatic steps to give continued support to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

“China will allocate more resources for global development cooperation. We will upgrade the ‘South-South Cooperation Assistance Fund’ to a ‘Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund’, and add US$1 billion to the fund on top of the US$3 billion already committed,” he said.

In a statement, India’s Minister of External Affairs said, “On 24 June, Prime Minister [Narendra Modi] highlighted India’s development partnership with Africa, Central Asia, South East Asia, and from Pacific to Caribbean; India’s focus on a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based maritime space; respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations from the Indian Ocean Region to Pacific Ocean; and reform of multilateral system as large parts of Asia and all of Africa and Latin America have no voice in global decision-making.

“Prime Minister noted the importance of circular economy and invited citizens of participating countries to join Lifestyle for Environment (LIFE) campaign. The participating guest countries were Algeria, Argentina, Cambodia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Fiji, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Senegal, Uzbekistan, Malaysia, and Thailand.”

https://www.hindustantimes.com/worl...s-to-brics-related-event-101656100528635.html













Algeria, Argentina, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Senegal, Uzbekistan, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Fiji, Malaysia and Thailand are the Candidates that interested to join BRICS Plus.


While Argentina, successfully securing support from both China & Brazil
untitled-png.856743

https://dialogochino.net/en/trade-investment/54987-brics-argentina-join-summit-china-brazil-support/


Indonesia also successfully securing support from China
https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202205/1266202.shtml

While Kazakhstan already got Russian Support, and I believe China's Support also follow very soon.


The Expansion of BRICS Plus first initiated by Russia, then China supported that. And currently China is in the process to form cooperation mechanism of BRICS Plus Expansion. So BRICS Plus can accept new members ASAP
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1539976847844593664
Beggars from Pakistan NOT INVITED by China !! I sincerely hope that China stops all weapons exports to these corrupt Generals in Pakistan. Let them suffer, and treat them like beggars.
 

