China investment, markets recovery should boost global economy later in the year, IMF says

Published: Apr 9, 2019 4:11 p.m. ET

IMF reduces its global forecast for third time in six months



The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut its global growth forecast for the third time in six months, but the group does expect a pickup in activity toward the end of the year.



In its latest world economic outlook, the IMF said the ongoing buildup of policy stimulus in China, the improvements in global financial markets, the waning of some euro area temporary drags and a stabilization of stressed emerging markets like Argentina and Turkey all should lead to a pickup in growth in the second half of 2019.



The IMF forecasts 3.3% world growth this year — a 0.2% downward cut from January — and 3.6% growth in 2020.







The IMF said that should offset the projected slowing in advanced economies, in part because of the declining boost from the U.S. spending hikes and tax cuts. The IMF sees 2.3% growth for the U.S. in 2019 and 1.9% growth in 2020. The IMF is forecasting 6.3% growth for China in 2019 and 6.1% growth in 2020.“The baseline outlook for emerging Asia remains favorable, with China’s growth projected to slow gradually toward sustainable levels and convergence in frontier economies toward higher income levels,” the IMF said.But in other emerging markets that total some 1 billion in population, the IMF warned, subdued commodity prices and civil strife could weigh on Latin America, the Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan and parts of sub-Saharan African.The IMF also said risks are tilted to the downside, noting a further escalation of trade tensions, the potential for a sharp deterioration in market sentiment (such as from Brexit or fiscal uncertainty in Italy) or a rapid shift in how markets DJIA, -0.72% perceive Federal Reserve interest-rate policy.The yield on the 2-year Treasury TMUBMUSD02Y, -1.04% has dropped from close to 3% in November to 2.34% on diminished Fed interest-rate expectations.The chief economist of the International Monetary Fund held out the prospect of coordinated fiscal stimulus by the major economies if global economic growth falters. “If a downturn is much more severe than our baseline projection, we would expect a synchronization in fiscal spending,” said Gita Gopinath, the IMF’s chief economist and research director, at a press conference.On the plus side, Gopinath said a U.S.-China trade agreement could be a positive if there is a “durable resolution of trade uncertainty.”