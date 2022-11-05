China interested to invest in Teesta barrage project: Li Jiming​

Diplomatic CorrespondentDhakaPublished: 05 Nov 2022, 12: 21Chinese ambassador in Bangladesh Li Jiming speaks at a discussion in Dhaka on 5 NovemberProthom AloChina is interested in investing in the Teesta Barrage project and the country will give all assistance if Bangladesh government wants to implement it.China’s ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming made this remark at a discussion organised by ‘Bangladesh-China Silk Forum’ at a city hotel on Saturday. The event was organised to mark 20th congress of the Chinese ruling Communist Party.Saying that China is actively considering the project, Ji Liming said China will implement it if Bangladesh really thinks about it.He said there is some pressure on Bangladesh about the project as per information received from different sources.“There is some external pressure on Bangladesh about this. I don’t exactly know where his pressure come from or why,” Li Jiming added.He said the project would not in any way harm Bangladesh since it is a downstream country.The Chinese envoy said he has been asked by some persons to remain cautious about the project especially when this project has some geopolitical sensitivity.Asked about media reports that China is obstructing water flow by constructing a dam at the source of the Teesta river, Ji Liming binned the claim saying that the river originates from India’s Sikkim, not China.The Chinese ambassador said that his country has no intention to interfere in the internal political affairs of Bangladesh.Replying to a question regarding the upcoming national polls in Bangladesh, Li Jiming said, “China never wanted to interfere in the internal politics of any country, not only Bangladesh. In my opinion, peace and stability is essential for development. We hope that social and political stability of the country will be maintained for the continuation of socio-economic development of the country.”Speaking regarding the Rohingya crisis, “China has kept Myanmar under pressure for Rohingya repatriation. The security of the region will be under threat if the Rohingya crisis is not resolved in the shortest possible time.”Referring to the involvement of many sides in the crisis, the Chinese ambassador said, “Some of the sides don’t want the repatriation of the Rohingyas.”Rashed Khan Menon, president of Workers Party of Bangladesh said, “This congress of the Communist Party of China will help build the future and the progress of socialism in the new era. This congress has determined how socialism will progress in future.Dilip Barua, chairman of the Bangladesh-China Silk Road Forum, said, “China has not engaged in any war in recent times like the western countries. The strength China accumulated in this time is the financial growth. And they are continuing on that”.