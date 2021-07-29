What's new

China interest in Afghanistan could be 'positive', says US Blinken

RabzonKhan

RabzonKhan

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 1, 2008
4,204
3
3,832
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
China interest in Afghanistan could be 'positive', says US Blinken


_119642382_gettyimages-1234266494.jpg

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was asked about the talks while on a visit to India

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said China's possible involvement in Afghanistan could be "a positive thing".

He said this was if China was looking towards a "peaceful resolution of the conflict" and a "truly representative and inclusive" government.
His comments came after Taliban representatives visited China.
China said it saw the Taliban playing an important role in the peace process and rebuilding of Afghanistan.

"No one has an interest in a military takeover of the country by the Taliban, the restoration of an Islamic emirate," said Mr Blinken, who was asked about the talks while on a visit to India.
He urged the Taliban to come to the "negotiating table... peacefully".

Nine Taliban representatives had on Wednesday travelled to Tianjin for the talks.
In a tweet, the Taliban spokesperson said China had "reiterated its commitment of continuation of their assistance with Afghans and said they will not interfere in Afghanistan's issues but will help to solve the problems and restoration of peace in the country."
In a statement, China's foreign ministry said it would pursue a policy of "non-interference" in Afghanistan's internal affairs.

"The hasty withdrawal of the United States and NATO troops from Afghanistan actually marked the failure of the U.S. policy towards Afghanistan, and the Afghan people have an important opportunity to stabilize and develop their own country," it added.
Violence has increased in Afghanistan, with the Taliban taking control of large swathes of the country, as the US withdraws its troops ahead of a September deadline.
The high-level meeting in China suggests the Taliban is being recognised on an international stage as a major political force.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

waz
China interest in Afghanistan could be 'positive', says US Blinken
Replies
6
Views
115
PakFactor
PakFactor
tesla
So Called Taliban And fake propogandas against Erdoğan
Replies
14
Views
175
tesla
tesla
xyx007
Terrorism threat has moved’ from Afghanistan, says top US envoy | Asia News
Replies
14
Views
710
krash
krash
Dalit
LOL Central Asia Can Help Biden Counter China & Manage Afghanistan
2
Replies
17
Views
692
ZeEa5KPul
ZeEa5KPul
L
USA not leaving Afghanistan
2 3
Replies
30
Views
2K
FuturePAF
FuturePAF

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom