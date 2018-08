China intends to provide Pakistan with a credit line from 6 billions up to 30 billions US dollars



According to Observer's previous report, US Secretary of State Pompeo warned at the end of last month that the IMF's bailout funds provided to Pakistan should not be used to repay debts to China.



The US also asked Pakistan to publish all the details of its loan from China for a $60 billion infrastructure plan. Otherwise, as the largest shareholder of the IMF, the US will urge the IMF not to issue loans.



At the time, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Yu Shuang responded, "I think the IMF has its own standards and rules when it cooperates with the countries concerned. I believe they will handle it properly."



In the face of US obstruction, Pakistani officials have previously pointed out that the United States is using the country's economic crisis to separate China-Pakistan relations. "The United States is trying to undermine China's greatest contribution to Pakistan's future."



According to the Financial Times, the Pakistani side did not disclose the details of the loan as required by the United States, and Pakistani government officials began to explore other sources of funding.



The Financial Times disclosed last week that the Saudi-backed Islamic Development Bank agreed in principle to provide Pakistan with more than $4 billion in loans.



Khan’s nominated finance minister, Asad Umar, told Pakistan’s Dawn on Monday that he thought that turning to the IMF was a “back-up option” that would only be tried after other means had been explored.



A Treasury official told the Financial Times: "Obviously, we can't put all our eggs in the IMF basket. At least for negotiation purposes, our future plans should also include a Chinese fund-based backup plan."



Umar told reporters last week that the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan has given his "new guarantee" to the incoming new government. "China is a friend that Pakistan can trust."

